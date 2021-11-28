Holidaze in the Garden is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are set to make an appearance, and hot chocolate will be offered to guests.
A special Christmas tree lighting also is planned.
The event is an opportunity to walk the arboretum at night to witness the “magical transformation of the arboretum from natural daylight to shimmering Christmas illumination,” according to administrative assistant Jannice Urban.
Admission for the event is $3 and free for members. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
The arboretum is at 706 W. Cotton St.