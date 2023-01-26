It's time to dust off the lawn chairs and unfold the blankets — the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center has set the schedule for spring's Roots in the Gardens concert series.
The three-piece classic rock band Galaxy, which is composed of 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack and friends, kicks off the series March 30.
The next show is set April 6 and features five-piece band The Usual Suspects, which plays blues, classic rock and "a little country," according to organizer Anne Hugman. This will be the group's first time performing at Roots in the Gardens.
On April 13, the eight-piece show band Flashback will make its arboretum debut. The ensemble plays music primarily from the 1950s and 1960s and has horns, keyboards and drums in their lineup.
A week later, five-piece group Probable Cause Band will take the stage to perform rock, blues and more.
Four-piece band Tuxedo Cats will make its arboretum debut April 27, ending the series. The band has performed at Longview's Downtown Live but never as part of Roots in the Gardens, Hugman said. The band plays a medley of new and old rock, country, jazz, ballads, blues, Motown and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children younger than 7. Tickets can be purchased on the arboretum's Facebook page, website or in-person at the gate. They also will be available before the shows at the arboretum, 706 W. Cotton St.
The concert series serves as a fundraiser for the arboretum, which purchases its own plants, Hugman said.
"It really helps us to create new gardens and replace everything that died (last season)," she said.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, lawn chairs, blankets and more. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be inside the arboretum's 12,000-square-foot warehouse.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m. and finishes about 8 p.m.
Hugman is still seeking sponsors for the event. Anyone interested can contact her at pahugman@yahoo.com or call the arboretum directly at (903) 212-2181.