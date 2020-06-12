Thousands of visitors arrived at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, and it appears they don’t plan to leave.
The new residents showed up Monday and immediately set about working like bees because, well, they are.
The arboretum installed a honeybee hive outside the visitors center with the inside of the hive viewable through an observation window in the gift shop.
Many viewers will see the bees working with the pollen stuck to their legs while others might see nurse bees tending the brood, including eggs, larvae and the newly hatched. Lucky observers might even spot a queen.
Access to the gift shop is free. However, general admission to the arboretum is $5. Children 3 and younger are free.
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, at 706 W. Cotton St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.