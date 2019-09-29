Several Longview-area schools are targeting improvements after receiving D’s from the Texas Education Agency in this year’s state accountability ratings.
Parkway Elementary School in Pine Tree ISD, the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville ISD, Kilgore Intermediate School, Gladewater Primary and Weldon Elementary Schools in Gladewater ISD, Gilmer Elementary School and Overton Elementary School received D’s, and that set them to making plans for improvement.
According the TEA, campuses that received a D must submit an improvement plan to the district’s school board, but the plans do not need to go to the state agency.
Improvements in reading and writing are on the list for many of the campuses. Here’s a look at what’s in the works at some of the campuses:
Parkway Elementary
Principal Melanie Keoun said her campus is working on two areas: relationships and growth.
For growth, Keoun said teachers are receiving more resources and training to help students improve. The campus even switched to textbooks that help improve reading.
Much of the focus in reading is incentive-based, which helps build relationships, she said. Students get points for books they read. If a teacher sees them reading in their free time, they get a ticket they can redeem in a treasure chest. There even is a popular word of the day activity.
“The kids get a word of the day, and I spell it and I define it. They have to find someone and say, ‘Here’s the word of the day’ and use it in a sentence and the definition and they get that ticket,” Keoun said. “It helps in their reading and understanding vocabulary, because a lot of our kids don’t have that strong base.”
At Parkway, 72% of the students were on free or reduced lunches last year, she said. Many of those students do not have a strong vocabulary foundation, so the campus is doing what it can to expand everyone’s vocabulary.
Assistant Principal Lori Ashby said she has noticed students participating in the program.
“A first-grader said to me, ‘When I was doing my math problem, I used a diagram to do my problem,’ for word of the day,” she said.
Ashby said that instance shows students are applying the reading and vocabulary skills outside of English/language arts classes.
Keoun said the campus also is teaching students about motivation and goal-setting.
“Think about the human being. If you’re always pointed out what you don’t do right, you just learn from what you didn’t do the first time,” she said. “Kids, especially kids of poverty, they need someone that’s going to encourage them. But you also have to build that internal motivation because a lot of our kids don’t have that.”
Virtual Academy
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said a plan does not need to be submitted to TEA for the Texas Virtual Academy, and one is in place locally.
Collum previously told the News-Journal he believes the partnership with the Texas Virtual Academy is a strong addition to the district.
However, he also said the district will evaluate improvements and scores in the next two years and decide if the partnership is still a good move for the district.
Gilmer Elementary
At Gilmer Elementary School, district Superintendent Rick Albritton said the campus has many initiatives for improvement.
First, new textbooks with a balanced approach to literacy and tightened curriculum will help with reading, he said. The most room for improvement on the campus is literacy.
Students are assessed three times a year to make sure there are no gaps in their instruction, Albritton said. The assessments have been going on for about two years.
Additionally, students also are in small reading groups to get better instruction.
“When you’re working with just four kids, it’s much easier to meet the needs of the specific child,” he said. “The learning is much more diverse.”
Overton Elementary
Since the school has a small student population, Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose said just three or four students not performing well on tests can hurt ratings.
So, the campus is focusing on all students and not just those who are struggling, he said.
“We think that’s going to help not just the accountability, but our kids as we move forward,” he said. “We want them to move forward.”
Like other schools, Overton Elementary is looking into literacy improvements.
“If you’re a good reader and you have good comprehension, then the other subjects will come better as well,” he said. “If you can read, well, everything else is going to be a lot easier.”
The district has partnered with the University of Texas at Tyler, DuBose said. Teachers will attend training on literacy teaching, and UT Tyler will send a literacy expert to campus.
DuBose said the elementary school has always performed well, and it is simply a matter of returning to that.
“Anyone that knows about our elementary school, they understand for years it’s been an outstanding school,” he said. “I feel certain we’re going to be back where we need to be.”
Officials at Kilgore and Gladewater ISDs could not be reached for comment.