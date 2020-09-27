Although elections officials across the country have voiced concerns about a shortage of poll workers ahead of November’s general election, that’s not the case in the Longview area.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said Friday that it’s surprising that her office has not had any issues recruiting workers amid the pandemic.
Elections are commonly staffed by older workers, a demographic that is especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“We have an abundance of new people coming in,” she said. Nealy added that she has more poll workers than she needs at this time.
In Harrison County, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said his office is doing well with recruiting poll workers and is “looking good.”
“We’re busting our rears to get it all done,” he said. “We’re rolling along pretty good.”
An elections office employee in Rusk County also confirmed Friday that the county has plenty of workers.
Panola County Elections Administrator Loretta Mason said her office is “extremely busy” leading up to the election, but she has not had problems with staffing.
A message left with the Upshur County Elections Office seeking comment was not returned.
County elections officials are encouraging early voting, which is Oct. 13 through 30.
“Hopefully, with the extra early voting days, people can be spaced out,” Robinette said. “We’ll try to encourage people to social distance, and we’re working on providing protective equipment.”
Gov. Greg Abbott added almost an extra week of early voting due to the pandemic, although a lawsuit filed this past week by members of Abbott’s own party claims the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election.
“If you wait for Election Day, you will wait,” Nealy said. “You might even be waiting outside.”
She added that social distancing guidelines may create long lines.
“We have three weeks of early voting, 18 days at 10 locations which is 180 chances to vote early,” Nealy said. “Please take advantage of this opportunity.”
As of Sept. 1, Texans no longer have the option to vote a straight party ballot. Each vote must be made individually. This change could mean that people will take longer to vote and could add to the expected long lines.
However, that, too, faces a legal challenge. On Friday, a U.S. district judge blocked the state from doing away with straight ticket voting, saying the elimination of the practice would “cause irreparable injury” to voters “by creating mass lines at the polls and increasing the amount of time voters are exposed to COVID-19.”
The Harrison County ballot also includes several elections delayed from May for the city of Marshall, Robinette said.
“We have three pages on the ballot of just city stuff,” he said. “There’s 16 propositions.”
Gregg County began working to send out mail-in ballots Monday, Nealy said.
The Harrison County Elections Office has not yet received its ballots.
“As soon as we get them, we’ll send them out,” Robinette said.