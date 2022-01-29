Despite returning to a complete count this year, an unofficial tally of the Longview-area homeless population is similar to this past year's limited census.
The unofficial count from the Point In Time survey found 178 homeless people in Gregg County. The count includes people who are considered sheltered and unsheltered.
The Point In Time count is an initiative that surveys the number of homeless people in cities across the country.
The volunteer-led count takes place within a 24-hour period. This year's count in Longview once again utilized the city of Longview's Homeless Resource Day held Thursday.
“Last year, (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) decided that volunteers should not conduct an unsheltered count (streets, encampments, abandoned building) in order to minimize the risk of (COVID-19) exposure to individuals as well as volunteers,” said Chesley Knowles, who leads the Point in Time count for the Northeast Texas Homeless Consortium. She’s also the program manager for Community Healthcore’s housing services.
This past year's limited survey counted 180 sheltered homeless Gregg County residents. Two years ago, a full count was closer to 300 people, Knowles said.
This year's official count will not be known until the spring when the Texas Homeless Network releases its report, Knowles said.
She said a trend that stood out in this year's survey was a larger percentage of men were counted. She said she was unsure why since the data is still raw, and she doesn't want to make assumptions about it.
Volunteers from One Love Longview were in charge of the unsheltered count, which includes local encampments and the downtown Longview area.
Knowles said many known encampments were empty when volunteers arrived and attributed it to the cold weather Thursday morning.
"If they typically sleep in the woods, if it's really cold, they'll typically go to the shelters for those nights," she said.
Knowles explained that those people were most likely accounted for at the count performed Thursday at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Staff from Community Healthcore and nursing students from the University of Texas at Tyler Longview campus performed the count at the Homeless Resource Day at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Knowles said they asked attendees where they slept the previous night to determine if they should move forward with the survey. If someone gave an answer that indicates he or she isn't homeless, then the Point In Time count doesn't apply.