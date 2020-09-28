Longview-area hot air balloon pilots plan to fly this weekend to honor front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pilots will be participating in a grassroots effort called, Lifting Spirits Around the World, an idea that started in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after its International Balloon Fiesta was canceled due to the pandemic, according to a news release.
Weather permitting, Longview-area pilots plan to fly in the morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Pilots in more than 30 states and many other countries are expected to participate.