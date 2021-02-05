While Longview-area private universities are seeing more students this semester compared with a year ago, public schools are reporting smaller spring enrollment numbers.
LeTourneau University in Longview and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall reported higher spring enrollments.
LeTourneau saw a .3% increase in its traditional students with 1,207 compared with 1,203 in spring 2020. Spokeswoman Leah Gorman said in a statement that dual-credit enrollment also is up, from 1,069 to 1,121.
ETBU reported a record spring enrollment. Its 1,479 students is the largest spring class in the school’s history and is a 5.3% increase compared with a year ago.
“We are thankful to be back on the Hill as we begin anew in 2021,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said in a statement. “For some of our students, this may only be their first or second semester of college while others may be anxiously anticipating graduation this May or December. God’s provision of students is not about the number, it is about the opportunity we have to teach and train these precious souls for His kingdom calling.”
Enrollment at Kilgore College declined 5.7% this semester compared with spring 2020, according to a statement from college spokesman Chris Craddock.
The college has four terms and still is enrolling for the second spring term, which begins March 22. The school’s enrollment as of this week is 4,650, which is a decrease of 281 students from this time in 2020.
“Despite major hurdles due to COVID-19, the college’s outreach efforts have made up ground from the fall,” Craddock said. “KC will continue to provide financial aid and assistance to all students, including those students who dropped or stopped out.”
Enrollment also is down at the University of Texas at Tyler and the Longview University Center.
UT Tyler spring enrollment is 9,124 compared with 9,231 in spring 2020. Meanwhile, the University Center saw a drop of 89 students for an enrollment of 145 compared with 234 in spring 2020.
Falling college enrollment is being seen across the country. Inside Higher Ed reported that, overall, there was a 2.5% decline in college enrollment in fall 2020 with community colleges suffering the sharpest declines.