The number of nurses in Texas is declining at rates that cannot keep up with demand, and programs at Longview colleges are trying to change that trend.
The Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies’ Nurse Supply and Demand Projections report says the state will face a shortage of all types of nurses by 2030. The number of registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified registered nurse anesthetists and certified nurse midwives started to fall short of demand in 2015 and has continued to decline each year. However, the report says the opposite is true for licensed vocational nurses, where supply exceeds demand.
Longview has nursing programs at LeTourneau University, Kilgore College and the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center.
Kimberly Quiett, dean of nursing at LeTourneau, said what draws people to the university is its faith-based curriculum.
“Throughout the whole curriculum, we teach from a Christian-worldview of nursing practices,” she said. “We take nursing from more of a servant leadership point-of-view.”
LeTourneau’s nursing school started accepting students in 2014 with a class of six. Quiett said this semester, there are 31 new clinical students. The program has grown each year since it started.
Belinda Deal, associate professor of nursing at UT Tyler, said the school’s draw is its Bachelor of Nursing program. The campus also has graduate and doctorate programs.
Barbara Haas, UT Tyler School of Nursing executive director, said the school also allows nursing students to take classes in the summer, and the year-round classes allow students to sometimes graduate early.
The program at UT Tyler has almost 700 students in the Bachelor of Nursing program and about 450 in the graduate program, Haas said.
Kilgore College’s nursing program experienced a drop in enrollment after a curriculum change, said Director of the Registered Nurse program Dayna Davidson.
“At any one time we have about 150 (students) per semester,” she said. “ Historically, we’ve had closer to 200.”
Kilgore College is a two-year program, and it has partnerships with four-year schools so RN students can be accepted unconditionally, Davidson said.
In July, Kilgore College and UT Tyler signed an agreement so students can earn an associate and bachelor’s degree in nursing in just four years.
The college is focusing on the academic progression for its nursing students and making it as seamless as possible, Davidson said.
“We’re really partnering with our own certified nurse aid and (licensed vocational nurse) programs and (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) programs, so academic progression improves for students so they can move from (certified nurse) to (licensed vocational nurse) to (registered nurse) to (bachelor of science in nursing) with the least repetition of courses,” she said. “That is our goal, to move students along that academic pathway.”
NCLEX testing
After graduating, nursing students must take the National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, to practice.
In 2018, East Texas nursing students performed well on the exam. The 2019 pass rates are expected to be available in October or November.
LeTourneau had 12 students take the test in 2018, and all passed. Quiett said the school has had a 100% pass rate every year since the program began.
At Kilgore College, 45 out of 47 students passed the exam in 2018, which gave the college a 95.7% pass rate.
Davidson said a curriculum change helped improve the college’s pass rates.
At the UT Tyler nursing school, which includes the program at the Longview University Center, 302 out of 320 nursing students passed the exam in 2018, giving the school a 94.3% pass rate.
“I think it’s the commitment of the faculty to help the students succeed and the coursework that they do is applicable,” Deal said. “In addition, it takes that human factor of the faculty and clinical instructors.”
UT Tyler also made recent curriculum changes, Haas said. The program did a two-year evaluation.
“We have changed the (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) curriculum to be more in-depth with population health and not so tightly focused on the acute care of nursing,” she said. “So much of nursing is moving out of the hospital and into the community.We implemented it this fall, and it will be phased in over the next four semesters.”
Cost
The cost to earn a four-year nursing degree from UT Tyler for an in-state student is $35,172, according to an online tuition chart from Haas.
Quiett said at LeTourneau, the cost of nursing school is the same as any other major.
According to its website, tuition for a course-load of 12-18 hours at LeTourneau is $30,520 a year. Four years would add up to about $122,000.
Cost-competitiveness is a benefit to Kilgore College, Davidson said. Estimated in-district costs for four semesters is $7,600.