Longview-area school officials say they are working to retain teachers, and Texas Education Agency figures show, overall, area districts are maintaining attrition rates below state averages.
Pine Tree ISD
Staff turnover at Pine Tree ISD is steadily decreasing, Superintendent Steve Clugston said. In the recent past, the rate has been as high as 30%.
In the 2018-19 school year, that number was about 18.5% for teachers, Clugston said.
According to the TEA, the average teacher attrition, or loss of employee, for a district the size of Pine Tree is 19.8% in 2017-18, which is the latest data available.
“There was a lot of frustration out there,” he said. “We worked really hard to make sure we minimized that frustration this past year, and that lowered our rate a great deal.”
According to information provided by the district, Pine Tree ISD lost 44 at-will employees, 74 contract employees — which is what teachers are classified as — and three administrative employees.
“Sometimes, you don’t always get the best people hired, and sometimes you’ve got to make changes,” Clugston said. “Turnover this year is a little higher than I think it will be in the future, a little higher than I like, but at the same time, some of that turnover needed to happen. Our kids deserve the best people we can put in the classroom.”
Spring Hill ISD
Out of the 267 employees at Spring Hill ISD, 41 left in the 2018-19 school year, according to the district.
And out of 145 teachers, 28 left for an attrition rate 19.3%. That’s below the 2017-18 state average of 21.1% for a district the size of Spring Hill.
Still, Superintendent Wayne Guidry is concerned about attrition, some of which he said is the result of losing a band director and athletic director, which led to other staffing changes.
“That is the No. 1 concern I think of any superintendent is being able to retain your staff because there’s so few teachers out there to pull from,” he said. “I think one of the most important things we can do for our students is not in the form of a program or technology as much as it is retain our veteran teachers so year after year, we have the same staff that comes back to teach our kids.”
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD Superintendent Mike Gilbert said the district works to create a good work environment for teachers to keep them from leaving. It seems to work.
In the 2018-19 school year, 16 teachers left White Oak ISD, which Gilbert said is an attrition rate of 17%.
According to TEA data, the state average for a district the size of White Oak in 2017-18 is 21.5%.
“One thing we make sure we do is track where our teachers are going; are they retiring, relocating or are they moving to districts close by,” he said. “Most of ours are either retirements or relocations. We take a little comfort in that, to know that we’re not losing people because they’re dissatisfied.”