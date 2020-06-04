Schools and nonprofit organizations around East Texas are preparing to continue feeding children throughout the summer.
East Texas Food Bank Summer Food Program sites will be drive-thru only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal distributions will be available through August.
The only eligibility requirement for the program is children must be younger than 18. And if a child is not present to receive a meal, the person picking it up must show proof of the children in the household. That proof includes a birth certificate, WIC card or school report card. Logging into the child’s student account through his or her school also is accepted as proof of household.
Meal locations include the Boys & Girls Club of Big Pines-Gregg County at 610 Garfield Drive; the Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore at 724 Harris St.; and the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines (Carlile) at 1500 Positive Place in Marshall. A full list of locations and time can be found at tinyurl.com/summerfoodbank .
Many Longview-area schools are keeping the same meal schedules they used during the pandemic-related closures.
Longview ISD
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the district will keep the same meal schedule as during the COVID-19 closures, and it will continue delivering to families who previously signed up.
The campuses serving two meals per student for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday are Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward Elementary, Ware Elementary, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy J.L. Everhart and Judson STEAM Academy.
Pine Tree ISD
Pine Tree ISD will continue serving food at bus stops through June 26, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said. The summer feeding schedule may change in July.
Students picking up meals at the bus stops also receive hot lunch and breakfast for the next day. Snacks, milk and nonperishable foods also are handed out.
Spring Hill ISD
Spokeswoman Cathy Reed said the district has started summer feeding and will continue through June 30.
Students can pick up food 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the primary campus and at Leaders’ Core Park at 3513 Denson St.
Gladewater ISD
Superintendent Sedric Clark said his district’s summer feeding program will have grab-and-go meals at the high school.
Students can get five breakfasts and five lunches from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Monday in June.
Kilgore ISD
A statement from the district said it is packaging a breakfast meal and a lunch meal together to serve grab-and-go curbside.
Meals are served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday through June 30 at Kilgore High School, 711 Longview St. and Kilgore Middle School, 455 Baughman Road.
According to the district, a child does not need to be present to receive meals. The child also does not need to be a Kilgore ISD student.
Sabine ISD
Superintendent Stacey Bryce said the district will continue with its COVID-19 feeding schedule.
Students can pick up breakfast 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. behind the middle school. The district also has various drop-off points for meals throughout the community.
Gilmer ISD
Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a statement that his district’s summer feeding program started Wednesady.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in a grab and go container from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the back of the elementary campus.
P-EBT program
In addition to regular programs, the Texas Education Agency is requesting schools share information on the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program with families.
The P-EBT program is a result of an extra $1 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help families who need food during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the TEA.
P-EBT is for children who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for March and for children who are certified for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-20 school year, according to TEA.
The online application is available and will close June 30. Anyone who is approved will receive a one-time benefit of up to $285 per eligible child, according to TEA. P-EBT benefits can be used wherever SNAP food benefits are accepted.