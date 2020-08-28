The “digital divide,” or the gap between students with and without technology at home, has been a problem in schools since technology itself — but COVID-19 made it impossible to ignore.
When the pandemic forced schools to close in March, many districts were not prepared to give students the tools they needed to complete work at home.
A state program called “Operation Connectivity” is buying enough laptops, tablets and internet hot spots to gain access to virtual classrooms and online homework assignments for 80% to 90% of the state’s 5.5 million public school students, The Texas Tribune reported.
Operation Connectivity is a program in which the state gives matching funds to districts for technology purchases. The state is spending about $250 million total this school year to boost districts’ technology.
Longview ISD has spent about $1.8 million on technology since April. Those purchases include 1,200 wireless hot spots at an annual contract of about $250,000; about 4,600 additional Chromebooks at a cost of about $1.3 million; and about 8,000 Chromebook chargers at a cost of about $250,000.
Pine Tree ISD started purchases in March and spent about $1 million between the district and technology grants from the state.
According to the district, it has purchased 4,075 Chromebooks for $767,887 — which will be paid over a four-year lease; 1,000 hot spots at $180,000 a year; and an online learning software platform called Edgenuity used for kindergarten through 12th grade, which costs $87,475 a year.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said while the district has enough technology for every student, the divide has shifted to training.
“The challenge now is getting all your kids and families up to speed on the platforms,” he said. “The divide switches from we need equipment to how do we work it.”
Clugston said it’s been a challenge for schools to effectively train families who never returned to in-person learning after the March closure in using the new technology. The district cannot host a training because of COVID-19 restrictions, and it is difficult to do a videochat with someone who cannot log into the system.
Pine Tree ISD also had to train staff in using technology, he said.
“Our younger, newer teachers, they’re a little more accustomed to it. For some of us, it’s kind of a new idea,”Clugston said. “How it works for a high school science teacher is vastly different for a fourth-grade reading teacher. You can’t just make it cookie cutter. You take the greatness of teachers away when you try to do that, and I need my educators to use their unique strengths.”
Spring Hill ISD spent about $317,000 on 981 Chromebooks with a software management system; an outdoor WiFi system; about 40 iPads; 40 internet hot spots; five Chromebook charging carts; and 60 webcams.
White Oak ISD already had refurbished or replaced most of its Chromebooks before the pandemic to keep its one-to-one student to technology ratio, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
Through Operation Connectivity, the district got 400 iPads and 65 hot spots at a cost of $65,592, Gray said.
Hallsville ISD has spent $269,813 since March, Superintendent Jeff Collum said. The district ordered 2,618 Chromebooks and 250 hot spots through Operation Connectivity.
Because of high demand for Chromebooks, Collum said the district only has received 39 with the rest backordered. He said 2,500 of the Chromebooks were ordered July 16.
Sabine ISD spent $150,444 on 733 Chromebooks, 200 hot spots and curriculum programs, Superintendent Stacey Bryce said.
Gladewater ISD ended up spending about $200,000 on technology, Superintendent Sedric Clark said.
“The ratio is good. What we weren’t prepared for was remote learning, and we’re trying to get situated even as we do it now,” he said. “We surveyed our parents to see who needed a device and who needed connectivity. Our problem is connectivity; we have devices for everyone.”