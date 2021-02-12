A new Texas Education Agency report shows schools made progress in offering more college, career and military readiness options for the class of 2019, and Longview-area districts followed suit.
According to the TEA report, 64% of class of 2019 graduates were considered ready for college, a career or the military, which is an increase from 2018. The largest increase, 6%, was in industry-based certificates.
Industry certificate programs have increased in Longview-area schools as well. Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district has added construction courses, which allow students to get an Occupational Safety and Health Act certification to work on job sites. The district also has a fire academy that allows students to become certified firefighters two weeks after graduation.
These efforts also have increased at Spring Hill ISD, which hired an assistant superintendent to specifically to oversee such programs. Assistant Superintendent of College and Career Readiness Adrian Knight said the district also offers OSHA certifications along with certifications for Microsoft Office, Adobe software and more.
TEA spokesman Frank Ward said the goal of these types of programs is to help students find the right path.
“If college is the best path, we want them to access that. If it’s getting them in the workforce, we want them to have that. If it’s a path to the military, we want to get them there,” he said. “A lot of it at a local level is, there’s always that sense of what you want your teachers and administrators and parent to be invested in.”
Typically, college, career and military readiness data comes from the STAAR test, but the test was not administered for the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the local districts’ scores could be higher when next year’s report comes out since there have been recent changes.
According to the Texas Academic Performance Report, most Gregg County school districts scored above the state percentage for students in the district who are college, career or military ready.
Longview ISD’s percentage of students who were college, career and military ready in 2019 was 63.9%, barely below the state average.
Some districts had percentages relatively higher than the state average — Sabine ISD was at 88.2%; Spring Hill ISD scored 87.3%; and White Oak ISD had 81.9% of students in the district college, career or military ready.
Other Longview-area districts were closer to the state percentage. Pine Tree ISD reported 68.8%; Gladewater ISD was 65.9%; and Kilgore ISD was at 69.7%.
“When we look at (college, career and military readiness), I think most schools have been set up for preparing kids for college,” Clugston said. “I think what we’ve missed is the kid not going to college, how do we prepare them?”
He said the district always is looking at new ways to get students different certifications.
For military preparation, Clugston said it is difficult to get an ROTC program on campus, but Pine Tree ISD has a good relationship with military recruiters who come to schools periodically to help answer students’ questions.
Knight said one of the indicators for college, career and military readiness is based on Advanced Placement programs and dual-credit courses. He also said Spring Hill High School Principal Rusty Robinett has been a champion of the AP program.
“A lot of students will meet that (college, career and military readiness) indicator score through that passing score on the AP exam,” Knight said. “We’ve increased the number of people taking dual-credit. A lot of that comes from the colleges (because) they have increased their offerings for us.”
Spring Hill also is in talks with Texas State Technical College to bring a dual-credit welding program to the campus, Knight said. The district also is working to add dual-credit health science classes with the Kilgore College nursing program.
“For a lot of our plans, we focus on the labor market data we get,” Knight said. “For the East Texas area, we look at what jobs are going to be in demand six, eight, 10 years from now, and that’s where we focus our efforts.”