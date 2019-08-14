From Staff Reports
Campuses are filling up this week as Longview-area schools welcome students back for the 2019-20 year.
Spring Hill ISD, Hallsville ISD, Kilgore ISD, Gilmer ISD, Tatum ISD and Christian Heritage Classical School begin classes today. Students at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview returned Tuesday.
Here is a look at when other area districts start classes:
■ Thursday: White Oak ISD, Gladewater ISD, Union Grove ISD and Trinity School of Texas in Longview
■ Monday: Longview ISD and Sabine ISD
■ Aug. 21: Pine Tree ISD
■ Aug. 22: Longview Christian School