Wanda Hall sat in her wheelchair with a superhero mask over her eyes and a bean bag in hand, ready for the countdown to signal her throw.
She drew her arm back, lifted it up, tossed the bean bag and watched as it slid across the floor.
Hall was participating in Tuesday's Longview Area Senior Games held by the East Texas Silver Citizens Coalition at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
The event offers residents of area nursing homes and assisted living communities a chance to get out and compete in games against each other for medals.
This was Hall's first time attending the event and said she wanted to spend time out of Windsor Place Elder Care Center in Daingerfield.
"They're real good to us," she said of Windsor Place.
Hall didn't expect to win, she said as she sat in a group with other winners. Residents from Windsor Place were dressed in superhero attire, some with masks and others with capes.
Lisa Jackson, activities coordinator at the center, said residents at participating facilities were encouraged to dress up, and her group chose to be superheroes. Jackson added that the residents seemed to love the event and were enjoying themselves.
"We try to participate in anything that they have going on for seniors citizens — whatever it is, we try to get our residents to participate," she said.
Kaye Thornton sat nearby in her wheelchair bedecked in a bee costume complete with antennae. She was participating in the games for the first time with fellow residents from Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Longview.
The bee outfits were meant to show the group wanted to "bee number one," she said with a chuckle.
Thornton also competed in the bean bag toss and said she came in second in the first round.
"But it didn't matter. Look at all those ladies — they can throw!" she said.
Thornton was set to compete in a wheelchair race later and said she hoped she had an advantage by being in an electric one.
She added she was having a blast and was "already almost hoarse" from yelling.
Chris Hall is a board member for the coalition and said this was the event's first return in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a really good turnout," Hall said. "We got 18 different either assisted living or nursing homes (participating)."
Other than the bean bag toss, residents also were set to compete in a ball toss, volleyball, wheelchair races and a dance competition at the end.
Hall added the event gets "very competitive," and many residents take the games seriously.
The coalition has been hosting the event for eight years because it's good for the community, he said.
"It keeps 'em active, gives 'em a meaning to do something and obviously gets 'em out of where they’re at every day and gets 'em out in front of other people, so it’s just fun and something different to do," Hall said.