As Ashly James gets ready for her final University Interscholastic League state Congress competition, she has two things on her mind: strategy and preparation.
The Pine Tree High School senior is among seven high school students in the Longview area who will travel to Austin for next week's contest, in which students act as lawmakers and take part in the bill-writing process.
Ashly said she plans to run for presiding officer at the competition, which is a post elected by competitors. The presiding officer keeps track of who speaks when and other parts of the contest.
When she competed this past year, she did not advance to the finals. She said she hopes being elected presiding officer and her preparation, which includes using a computer program to help her research, will give her an edge this year.
"I’m preparing by doing a lot of research, but I’ve also found a way to make the research process easier," she said. "Because last year I didn’t have it, so I was just Googling everything. Once you’re in the round, you can’t have access to the internet or anything, so if I wasn’t prepared beforehand, I was just stuck."
Another competitor, Longview High School senior Hyndavi Jata, said she is relying on less preparation to perform well at her first state Congress contest.
"I don’t really prepare for most of the bills," she said. "One of the things I like about Congress, is it’s more of an organic debate than anything. It’s really like you’re on the Congress or House floor. You’re just kind of listening to what everyone has to say."
Hyndavi said she has a list of information she wants to reference in her arguments she uses while debating.
"It’s really not writing like a canned speech or anything," she said. "It’s kind of like, here’s all my information, and you kind of do it extemporaneously."
Students write legislation used in the competitions. Rachna Edalur, an LHS sophomore who is going to the contest as an alternate, said she enjoyed learning how to write bills she cares about and improve her speaking with the event.
Hyndavi and Ashly said the competition improves their knowledge on current events and politics.
"I’m just interested in politics as a whole, so hearing the kind of bills and stuff that they debate — it’s always current events, it’s always something very involved. You hear about it on a daily basis, so then you get to voice your opinion about it in, like, a room where people are really going to hear your opinion, and they’re not really going to argue with you as much as, like, a discussion," Hyndavi said.
For Ashly, the event makes her feel like she can make a difference.
"Even if it’s just a fake competition and none of the changes we’re trying to make or bills we’re passing are going to get passed, it makes it seem like it’s not that difficult to make real change," she said. "Like, if I submitted the same bills that we’re debating to my congressman or congresswoman or representative, I feel like, I don’t know, it really empowers me to make a real change."