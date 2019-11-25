Dozens of Longview-area students started their Thanksgiving breaks by volunteering to help Longview’s hungry at the city’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The Thanksgiving Food Drive gives needy families a box of food for Thanksgiving. Each box contains a turkey or chicken and assorted accompaniments and will be distributed to the preselected families today the food drive headquarters at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.
Drive chairwoman Charlotte Davis said a competition was added to the drive this year, to award a Golden Turkey trophy to the school that collects the most food for the drive. The totals will be tallied up in the first week of December, she said.
Trinity School of Texas students always participate, and this year gave 17,327 cans to the drive.
Food drive treasurer Mark Dulweber said Longview ISD’s J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Spring Hill have been working with the food drive for years.
Dulweber said this year that more Longview ISD campuses joined and have donated about 3,000 cans in total, before adding in J.L. Everhart. He said he did not have Everhart’s count yet.
Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the other campuses that participated this year were Judson STEAM Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Ned E. Williams Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, Forest Park Magnet School, Foster Middle School and Longview High School.
Longview High School freshmen Kenia Otero, 15, and Shasury Trujillo, 15, are part of the high school’s Just Keep Livin’ club and have to do community service projects.
Students helped with unloading donations, sorting the food and putting boxes together.
“It’s helping people,” Trujillo said. “We thought it would be fun to do it together, because we did another community service event together.”
University of Texas at Tyler Innovation Academy seventh-graders Jessica Mashburn, 12, and Meredith Beebe, 12, also came to help with the drive.
Jessica said the drive at their school is a competition in which classes try to bring in the most cans. She said the school of about 200 students collected 4,378 cans.
“I wanted to help the homeless,” she said. “This is my first time ever doing something like this. I feel kind of sad and kind of clueless of what to do.”
Meredith said she helped at the food drive last year.
“The more help we can do, the better,” she said. “It’s good that people are participating and helping bring food.”