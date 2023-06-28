Local UPS workers practiced Tuesday for what could be a nationwide strike after the unionized workers' contract expires at the end of July.
UPS and the Teamsters are in negotiations for a new five-year Collective Bargaining Agreement. This month, the Teamsters said 97% of unionized UPS workers voted to authorize the strike, according to an Associated Press report.
“If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement, the AP reported. “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor, and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.”
The "practice picket" Tuesday at the UPS facility on Whaley Street in Longview was a "first in the nation," said Scott Sexton, a 39-year UPS employee and union leader who represents an area that includes Longview, Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Sherman.
"The Longview building is one of the worst when it comes to excessive overtime. Drivers survived the pandemic and delivered record profits to UPS, but are now being forced to work excessive overtime in extreme temperatures," Sexton said in a statement. "Practice picketing will begin this week all across the country in an effort to put pressure on UPS to bargain in good faith."
The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America. If a strike occurs, it would be the first since a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago, the AP reported.
The Longview facility employs about 140 people, including about 85 full-time drivers and a mix of other full- and part-time employees who load trucks in the morning or work in the evening. Most of those employees are Teamsters, Sexton said.
UPS has said it delivers about 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product. That means a strike would carry with it potentially far-reaching implications for the economy.
The AP reported that UPS delivers around 25 million packages a day, or about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. That’s about 10 million parcels more than it delivered each day pre-COVID.
In addition to addressing part-time pay and what workers say is excessive overtime, the union wants improvements to driver safety, particularly the lack of air conditioning in delivery trucks, which has been blamed for the death of a driver and hospitalizations of others.
This past week, the union and the company announced they reached a tentative agreement to equip more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, 2024.
Also, the union says two fans would be installed in all vehicles when a new contract is ratified. It also said the company agreed to add heat shield to some vehicles and put air vents in all cars within 18 months of a new contract. Under the agreement, UPS says roughly 95% of its existing U.S. package delivery fleet will be enhanced, the AP reported.
Annual profits at UPS in the past two years are close to three times what they were pre-pandemic, the AP reported. The Atlanta company returned about $8.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks in 2022, and forecasts another $8.4 billion for shareholders this year.
The Teamsters say that profit growth is largely due to the hard work of UPS drivers and warehouse workers.