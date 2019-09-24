Volunteers in the Longview area observed National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday by trying to increase voter rolls with a general election coming up Nov. 5
Tables were set up at the Longview Public Library and outside Hobby Lobby on Loop 281, said Marty Rhymes, vice chair of the Republican Party of Gregg County. However, she said Republicans did not arrange the activity, adding it was nonpartisan.
“We do not ask party (identification),” Rhymes said. “We are just helping people register to vote. It is not Republican.”
James Cogar, chairman of the Gregg County Democratic Party, said his organization did not take part in an official voter drive Tuesday.
“As far as we are concerned, voter registration is an ongoing thing,” he said. “We are always getting people to sign up (to vote).”
The Democratic Women of East Texas had scheduled a meeting Tuesday evening at the Green Street Recreation Center to learn about Gregg County’s new voter machines, set voter registration goals and more, according to an email notice. Members of the group also had invited Audrey Spanko, a Democrat who plans to challenge state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, in the 2020 election.
National Voter Registration Day has been observed since 2012. More than 800,000 people registered to vote across all 50 states on National Voter Registration Day in 2018, according to www.nationalvoterregistrationday.org .
Oct. 7 is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 5 general election, which will feature state ballot measures, said Kathryn Nealy, Gregg County elections administrator.
She said a total of 69,078 people were registered to vote in Gregg County as of Tuesday morning.