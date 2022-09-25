Making small adjustments to her flight path, 10-year-old Alyssa Gonzales calmly guided her plane slowly toward an approaching island runway and eventually a successful landing.
“I thought I would crash,” said the first-time simulator pilot. “My brother tells me all the time I can’t drive.”
Not only did Alyssa not crash, but the Pine Tree Middle School student also earned the praise of LeTourneau University student volunteer instructor Brendan Petry.
“That was the smoothest flight I’ve had all day,” he said as Alyssa exited the simulator. “If you ever want to learn to be a pilot, I’d be happy to be your instructor.”
Alyssa joined more than 200 area students Saturday at the Abbott Aviation Center for the Women in Aviation International Girls in Aviation Day world-wide event.
Laura Laster with LeTourneau University’s College of Aviation said this is the second year the school has hosted the local event geared toward introducing girls between the ages of 8 and 17 to aviation and STEM careers in the field.
Laster said the aviation industry has traditionally been filled with men, but, “the airplane doesn’t know if you’re a man or a woman, so we want to pique (the girls’) curiosity in aviation. You can’t be what you can’t see, so we want them to see this is a fun career, a good long-term career and a booming career option.”
Under the guidance of about 50 LeTourneau student volunteers, attendees took the controls of flight simulators, visited with female pilots and other female aviation industry workers, made and tested paper airplane designs, learned about flight charts, participated in scavenger hunts and even got hands-on airplane construction experience, among other activities.
After a successful flight on the simulator, Errin Williams, 10, said she always wanted to try to fly but still wasn’t sure if she would want to be a pilot.
Her favorite activity at Saturday’s event was learning her name using the phonetic alphabet. The Pine Tree Middle School student said she may start making her teachers and friends refer to her as “Echo, Romeo, Romeo, India, November.”