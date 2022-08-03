Aspects of of an historical building will be kept and incorporated into the future home of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
Members of the Longview Historic Preservation Committee took a tour Tuesday of the museum's new location at N. 213 Fredonia St., which formerly housed Longview National and Regions Bank. The museum is tentatively expected to open there in 2024.
Museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek and Communications Director Kate Houghton ran through a brief history of the building and took committee members on a tour of the unfinished museum.
In 1940, Longview National moved to the Fredonia street building that featured the "safest" vault in East Texas with a 37,500-pound-door and multiple locks, Houghton explained to the group. The vault is still there.
VeraBank has purchased the current LMFA building at 215 E Tyler St. and is allowing the museum to remain there until it makes its final move. She said that the sale of the museum helped fund the purchase of the new building, which has been completely paid for.
The lobby where Tuesday's tour started features an iconic piece of art hanging from the ceiling, which is composed of several golden strands that come together to make the sculpture. Known as The Great Lone Star by sculptor Richard Lippold, the piece will be removed and eventually travel to other art museums across the nation and possibly the world, Houghton said.
A length of counter decorated with a 75-foot mosaic art piece by artist Herbert Mears is set to stay in the lobby, and the area will be repurposed with glass walls that will serve as a visible vault, Houghton said. She said a new trend among art museums is having a visible vault where patrons can observe pieces that aren't on display but are in the museum's collection.
The mosaic counter was originally commissioned for the bank in 1960 and has been a staple of the building since, Houghton said. The lobby also will feature a lounge area with tables and seating as well as a small gift shop.
With the museum in the early stages of renovations, many major changes have yet to be made, including knocking down walls, opening up the ceiling, removing carpet, repurposing rooms, making the building ADA-compliant, installing a new HVAC and electrical system and more. The plans for the building were designed by Longview architect B.W. Crain Jr.
The original vault and its immense door also will be kept as part of the museum with plans to use it for 3D storage and as a separate visual vault, Houghton said. Hundreds of safe deposit boxes line the shelves of two of the inner vault rooms.
The building has two elevators that need to be reserviced, and the museum plans to add two more along with a service elevator to large items. The basement of the building will also be utilized to display art as areas of it have already been designated to hold an interactive gallery, a children's gallery, a media room, lecture hall and more.
According to Houghton, one of the rooms in the basement will be known as the skylight gallery and is set to have the ceiling (the ground of the first floor) cut out to allow in light. This will illuminate the room with natural light and serve to make the gallery more visible.