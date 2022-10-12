You can't always get what you want — but that's not the case for seven Longview arts groups that will share more than $330,000 in city hotel occupancy tax funds.
The city of Longview receives tax revenue from hotel and motel occupancy — called HOT funds — and distributes it as grants for community-based programs and activities intended to enrich local tourism and increase the economy, according to the city. HOT funds are typically distributed around the beginning of October when the city begins a new budget cycle.
Approval of the funding to the seven arts groups is part of the Longview City Council's consent agenda during its Thursday meeting.
Dietrich Johnson, director of community services administration, said it's not typical for every group to receive all the funds it requests, but that's the case this year. The difference is that one of the arts groups, the Longview Ballet Theatre, didn't apply, he said. The ballet company is not operational at this time.
With one less organization applying, "Those funds got to be spread out to everyone else," Johnson said.
Each year, the Cultural Activities Advisory Commission (CAAC) receives and reviews grant requests for the arts and culture grant program.
Information from the city states the commission received requests for 28 projects from the seven organizations for a total of $335,841. The funding will cover October through September 2023.
Amounts awarded are:
Gregg County Historical Museum: $60,000;
Longview Symphony: $95,000;
Longview Museum of Fine Arts: $79,500;
Artsview Children's Theatre: $50,000;
East Texas Symphonic Band: $27,000;
Longview World of Wonders: $20,880; and
Theatre Longview: $23,461.
Tiffany Jehorek, executive director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, said the HOT funds will go toward helping with costs of exhibitions and educational programs.
"That covers everything from publicizing the exhibit, bringing it here, writing education labels. ... It's a year of programming, basically," she said.
One of the new initiatives Jehorek said the museum wants to use the funds for is to purchase advertising on a navigation app called Waze. Her hope is that when people are traveling from Dallas, Shreveport or other larger nearby cities, the app will direct them to the museum as a potential stop.
"We're trying to be a little more strategic in our marketing," she said. "Hopefully, that'll bring some traffic to all of the downtown area."
The museum changes its exhibits every two to three months, which Jehorek said the funds also will help facilitate.
Denise Knutson, Theatre Longview board president, said the HOT funds will go toward the group's current and upcoming season. Specifically, the money will help Theatre Longview to continue to use the Longview Community Center as a performance venue, she said.
Rental fees, director fees, house manager, storage and orchestra fees and more will be covered with the funds, she said.
"Without the (HOT) grant, we wouldn't be able to afford to be in (the Longview Community Center) because theaters can't just run on ticket sales alone," Knutson said.