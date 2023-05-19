Greg Harris says he's ready to take on a new challenge: gambling at a casino.
Harris, 65, lives at Parkview on Hollybrook in Longview and was chosen for its quarterly Livin' The Dream event, which allows residents to request something they want to do. Previously, the facility recreated a karaoke night and conducted a wedding vow renewal ceremony for married couples and memorial for lost spouses.
Harris has lived at the facility for almost six years at the recommendation of his doctor, he said.
As a child, he had epilepsy and would frequently have seizures. Later in life, when he was working as a roofer for Garland ISD in 1989, he suffered a serious injury that would change his life. While working on the third floor of one of the schools, it collapsed, and he and four other roofers fell.
"We all came down, and it took hours (before) they found me underneath piles of stuff," Harris said.
As a result of the fall, he said he broke every bone in his body and stayed in the hospital for two years recovering. A staph infection in his hip caused the extended stay and ultimately led to at least 20 surgeries.
At age 32, Harris was forced to retire. His doctor told him he couldn't go back to work. Still confined to a wheelchair, he had to learn how to walk again.
He said he considers himself lucky, however, since a couple of the roofers involved in the collapse died from their injuries.
Following the injury, his seizures from childhood returned. For years, Harris would have seizures, pass out, fall over and wake up a day or two later with only faint recollections of what happened.
"My doctor told me ...you're gonna die if you keep this up," he said.
His doctor advised him to move to an assisted living facility so he could be around other people so if he had a seizure, someone could call for medical help. Since his time at Parkview, he's had about five or six seizures and has now gone about 16 months without one, he said.
Harris walks with a 4-inch shoe on his left foot and occasionally uses the assistance of a walker. He said he chose the shoe over the option he was given at the time of the injuries — cut off his leg and add a leg extension to make it the right length.
He would've been able to wear a normal shoe had he gone with that option but also would have to take off the leg extension every night.
"I said, 'You're not cutting my leg off. I'll be back for another two years with a staph infection.' I said I got a better idea, 'Gimme the shoe,' " he said.
He said he's lived comfortably at Parkview and even gets to see his father, Duke Harris, regularly since he also lives at the facility. Harris has seen other residents be chosen for the Livin' The Dream event and said he's always wanted to go to a casino.
Harris was told he could invite 10 to 12 friends from the facility to make the trip Saturday to Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City. While some of the guests are residents, many are staff from the facility, he said.
Harris said he's looking forward to getting out and about, trying something new, visiting with his friends and having a good time. He said he plans to take a modest amount of money with him and not go beyond that limit.
Since he's never gambled before, he doesn't know what to expect but said he'll likely stick to the slot machines and avoid card games. People-watching is also going to be a must during the trip, he said.
Harris said he believes the whole experience is a nice thing for staff at the facility to have organized for him.
"I've been here a very long time now ...it makes me feel very good. I'm very happy," Harris said.