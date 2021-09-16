Longview attorney John Moore announced his intent to run for Gregg County district attorney in the spring Republican primary.
Moore made the announcement Thursday morning in front of the Gregg County Courthouse to a sizable crowd.
“I am very humbled and appreciative of everybody that’s here,” Moore said. “I can’t tell you how much that means to see all these people here standing behind me.”
Gregg County officials, sheriff’s office personnel, judges, attorneys and others came to the event.
Moore said his hope and goal in being district attorney is to bring everyone in the justice system together so that “Gregg County can function together.”
“Right now, I believe it’s fractured,” Moore said. “I believe we can do this with law enforcement, with bringing them into the fold. We have to work together for one common goal of helping the citizens of Gregg County, protecting the citizens of Gregg County.”
Moore said he aims to work tirelessly and, if elected, will be in the courtroom trying cases as district attorney.
“Criminals are going to go to jail,” according to Moore, who also said efficiency is key to Moore.
Among his goals are “being tough, but smart on crime” and to build on the strengths under current District Attorney Tom Watson. On Sept. 10, Watson announced that he will not seek a second term in office.
Moore said he is not really a politician.
“Anyone that knows me knows that I'm going to be straightforward and I'm going to be honest with you,” Moore said. “Good, bad or indifferent, I'm going to tell you the truth.”
Moore became a officer in Dallas in 1987 and served there for 10 years. While a full-time officer in Dallas and raising his family, Moore attended Texas A&M School of Law. After graduation in 1995, he joined the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and spent two years prosecuting misdemeanors and felonies. In 1999, he was hired by then-Gregg County District Attorney Bill Jennings to serve as a felony prosecutor.
He transitioned to private practice in 2000 by joining the Holmes Law Firm and opened his own law office in 2003.
Having worked in law enforcement, as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, Moore said he has seen many sides to the system.
Since going into private practice, Moore said he has represented about 25 people accused of murder or capital murder.
“It gives you insight into knowing what needs to happen with that case,” Moore said. “Whether it needs to go to trial or needs to be offered a plea bargain. Logically, you can’t take every case to trial.”
Moore said he has handled more than 2,500 cases in Gregg County but that he practices throughout East Texas, also working in Upshur, Rusk, Smith, Panola and Marion counties.
Moore said retired Gregg County Clerk Connie Wade is his campaign treasurer.