Despite neighborhood opposition, a Longview automotive repair and sales shop moved closer toward more parking space Tuesday.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that portions of three lots of residential-zoned land between East Marshall Avenue and Northcutt Avenue be rezoned to heavy commercial — which is the zoning that shop owner Mahan Shabani needs to turn the property into a paved parking lot.
Shabani’s 4-year-old shop fronts East Marshall Avenue, but the proposed lot property is across a dedicated alley on the back side of the shop. The lot will be used to park vehicles waiting for mechanic service as well as previously owned vehicles for sale, Shabani said.
If the Longview City Council approves the recommendation, the rezone will come with a stipulation that Shabani build an 8-foot privacy fence between the parking lot and all surrounding residential properties, including those that he owns.
Planning and Zoning commissioners were unanimous even after objections from at least two residents including Elizabeth Graham, who said she has lived on Northcutt Avenue for about 50 years.
Her front door faces the proposed parking lot, and though there’s at least 100 feet between the lot and her home that will remain zoned residential, she brought forth her concerns of noise, traffic and the unknown.
Types of uses allowed in heavy commercial zoning that aren't allowed in residential or light commercial include cleaning or dyeing plants, contractor shops and storage yards, heavy machinery sales and storage, package stores, petroleum products storage, recycling collection and processing, and also engine and motor repairing, which made Shabani's rezone request necessary.
“He can put anything he wants to there, and if afterwards he gets this granted and he decides to sell that to somebody, then what’s to keep him from coming on down and say, 'Well, let’s just come on down to Northcutt and make that heavy commercial, also,'” Graham told commissioners.
She said the shop already parks cars behind the shop and along the alley.
"They are being worked on outside, because I have seen them do that outside,” Graham said.
The City Council will consider the rezone application on when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at City Hall. A public hearing will be conducted on the matter before a vote.