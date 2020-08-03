From staff reports
Volunteers filled 650 backpacks with school supplies and also gave away food and snowcones and provided haircuts Saturday at New Beginnings Baptist Church’s Back to School Bash in Longview.
The drive-thru event also was held at the church’s Gilmer campus.
“We recognize that for so many families, getting back to school can be financially stressful,” said Todd Kaunitz, lead pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church. “New Beginnings wants to alleviate, in a small way, some of that stress.”
Also Saturday, the Junior League of Longview held its annual School Supply Train in conjunction with Neiman Marcus, Buckner Children and Family Services and The ROC at First Baptist Church.
Backpacks with supplies as well as school uniform shirts were given out at the event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
On Aug. 15, New Beginning Faith Ministry will hold a back-to-school giveaway with free backpacks and supplies and haircuts. Other items such as clothing, shoes and furniture also will be given away.
Attendees must wear masks, practice social distancing and temperatures will be checked.
The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at New Beginning, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview.
For information, call (903) 236-2902 or go to www.newbeginningfaithministrytx.org .