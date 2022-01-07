A local baker is organizing a community gift for retiring Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop: a “gratitude box.”
Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies owner Debbie Fontaine got the idea by watching Hallmark movies over the past few weeks. A “gratitude box” or a “thank you, Chief Bishop box” is essentially a box filled with letters, notes and cards from local residents.
Fontaine said she has gotten to know Bishop over the years and is his neighbor. She wanted to do something nice to celebrate his more than 30 years of service to the community.
“I thought that is something that our citizens could do,” she said.
So, she got a clear box, and another person is working on vinyl decals to personalize it for Bishop.
“What a nice thing to look back on,” she said.
Fontaine’s goal is to collect more than 7,300 cards, notes and emails so Bishop could have one to read each day for the next 20 years.
“Thank-you's and favorite memories, I mean, we already had two officers today write memories,” she said.
Fontaine is hoping to collect letters from former and more current officers as well.
“That will be his present from the community,” she said. “It won't cost anybody anything. The only cost is the most valuable thing of all, their time. Whether it’s two sentences, a paragraph or a letter.”
The box will be presented to Bishop at his retirement party at the end of the month. Fontaine said he has touched a lot of people’s lives over the years.
Bishop will retire at the end of January after 32 years with the department and six of those years as police chief.
For the past 11 years, Bishop has been teaching at Tyler Junior College. After his retirement, he will serve as a professor and coordinator of the Public Administration Program.
“It would be so great if some of our school teachers got the students to write even a postcard and we can pick them up, or they all could write one card together,” Fontaine said.
There are three ways to submit to the gratitude box.
“You can drop by. We have cards and envelopes and pens,” Fontaine said.
The box is located at the Edible Art shop at 504 West South Street in Longview. Notes can also be mailed to the address with “Attn. Chief Bishop” on the envelope. Stories and notes of gratitude can be submitted by emailing edibleart@sbcglobal.net with “Chief Bishop” in the subject line.