Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies is expanding and the owner has a big vision for the new property in South Longview.
Bakery owner Debbie Huffman Fontaine bought five acres of land near the intersection of Texas 31 and West South Street in Longview, where she says she plans to create the Edible Art Culinary Food Park. The new property is west of the current facility at 504 W. South St.
Fontaine made the announcement about the property Wednesday in a social media post that included artist renderings of the new facility.
“I’m so excited, it’s going to be beautiful,” Fontaine said. “My vision is to have it like Magnolia down in Waco.”
Magnolia Market at the Silos includes food trucks, shopping, a garden and more created by Chip and Johanna Gaines of the show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV.
Fontaine closed on the property, with four sellers, at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The process started in March but was put on hold due to COVID-19. It was picked up again in August, she said. Fontaine managed to keep the plan a secret for about two years since she first got the idea for a “food park.”
“The secret is finally out,” Fontaine said.
She said the sunset views from this hill overlooking The Green and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center will make the new facility “a sweet tourist destination.”
The new location will be next to the new Longview Police Department headquarters when built, she said. Fontaine said the building will stand at two stories, shorter than the new police department’s planned three-story structure.
“This will be the safest, sweetest hill in East Texas,” Fontaine said, laughing. “We don’t want to block (Longview police) Chief (Mike) Bishop’s sunset view, either.”
With the future police headquarters next door, Fontaine joked that she might have to start offering donuts.
Fontaine has plans for public tours of Edible Art manufacturing, once developed. The location is expected to have a retail food court and gift shop.
“We will provide educational culinary classes for both businesses and individuals — also, affordable leasing for food truck housing, commissary, catering and incubator kitchens” she said.
The goal is to help aspiring bakers, cooks and small business foodies achieve their dreams.
“This is going to be where culinary dreams come true,” Fontaine said. “I want to share this with people.”
Fontaine called the project a dream come true. For the past seven years, Fontaine said she has been trying to buy one acre of land behind her current location and was met with a “no” every time. She now sees that as a blessing.
“I couldn’t see that 50 yards away there were five acres,” she said.
Edible Art officially opened in 2007 after Fontaine got her start baking cakes and cookies for her daughter and then her elementary school classmates. Since then, the bakery has grown to create cookies, cakes and more for all occasions.
She now employs nine people. To launch the new location when built, Edible Art will need about 40 people, she said.
“The sky’s the limit,” Fontaine said.