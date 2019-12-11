The Longview Ballet Theatre is months away from its next big production, but preparations have begun with the help of a familiar face who has agreed to become even more of a local fixture.
Pat George Mitchell’s Longview Ballet Theatre has collaborated four times with Utah-based Ballet West, with dancers from the organization’s semi-professional Ballet West II traveling to Longview to perform shows such as “The Sleeping Beauty” with dancers here.
The relationship was formed through the connection of Beckanne Sisk, a former student of Mitchell’s who is a principal dancer with Ballet West and who has performed in Longview with Ballet West.
Pamela Robinson Harris, Ballet West’s principal ballet master, has helped coordinate those performances before, traveling to Longview in advance of the shows to work with the dancers. Now, she has agreed to become Longview Ballet Theatre’s associate artistic director.
Mitchell, the ballet’s founder and artistic director, established her ballet studio in Longview more than 50 years ago and started the Longview Ballet Theatre several years later. She wants to make sure the school’s future is secure.
“I’m concerned about Longview Ballet Theatre’s direction if something happens to me,” she said.
Harris was in Longview this past week teaching choreography she created to local students who will perform in the April production of “Cinderella.”
“Ms. Mitchell has done a beautiful job here in Longview for 50 years now,” Harris said. “I was tickled and honored that she asked me to join her team and help create and develop ballet in the Longview area.”
She’ll continue to work full-time with Ballet West. In addition to the recent week she spent in Longview, she’ll be back to finish preparations for the spring production and to present an intensive summer course. She’ll also serve an advisory role to the Longview company, as well.
“It’s going well,” Harris said of the rehearsal this past week. “It’s a lot of material, and these kids are trying to pick it up as quickly as I’m tossing it out to them. It’s been fun. I always have fun with these kids here. They’re eager to learn and they want to dance. It’s clear they have a passion for this art form.”
Mitchell said learning 30 minutes of choreography takes hours of work.
“This is our fifth collaboration,” she said. “I’ve worked with Pam for five seasons. It’s an excellent company that’s very family oriented like I am.”
The collaboration between Ballet West and Longview Ballet Theatre is fortunate, Harris said.
“It affords our dancers an opportunity to dance and gain more experience,” she said, adding that the dancers who perform with Longview Ballet Theatre are from Ballet West II, her organization’s second company of dancers who are on their way to becoming professionals. “Every performance is invaluable to a dancer.”
Mitchell said she sought the further relationship with Harris because she has the “heart and soul” she thinks could run the Longview Ballet Theatre and mentor her board.
“You could steer them professionally if something should happen to me,” Mitchell said, recalling her conversation with Harris.
She’s “very comfortable” with Harris’ new role.
“The kids adore her. She’s a people person. She’s a kid person. She’s a family person,” Mitchell said. “She makes things clear, and she’s tough, but she’s lovable.”