More than fifty players composing fourteen teams hit the course Monday at Pinecrest Country Club to raise funds for the Longview Ballet Theatre and to honor a friend, a patron and community volunteer.
"Jim was a good friend to ballet, the city of Longview and to anything that could be enriching to the city and the kids of our community," Executive Director Eric McCrory said. "So, for us, it was the least we could do to rename the tournament in his honor. This year, it’s the Dancing on the Green Golf Classic in Memory of Jim Tachias. Next year, it will be the Jim Tachias Dancing on the Green Golf Classic, and that’s how it will always be known from here on out."
Tachias died in August of 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
"Jim had always been a volunteer at the tournament; he would normally have been out here taking pictures of the golfers and teams," McCrory said. "No doubt he would have been out here again this year if he hadn’t passed away. I know he’s got a lot of friends out here that are golfing, and I know they were excited to come out in memory of him and in honor of the legacy he left."
Parents group members solicit teams and sponsors for the scramble-style tournament that finances the production costs for Longview Ballet Theatre’s yearly dance productions. Expenditures include costuming, facility rentals, technical crew expenses and travel costs for the visiting Ballet West company dancers. McCrory said the tournament typically raises around $15,000 for the ballet but was on track this year to raise a little more than $20,000.
The Longview Ballet Theatre’s production of Cinderella is scheduled for March 12 to 14 at the S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center on the campus of LeTourneau University.