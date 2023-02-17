A Longview bank is warning businesses about counterfeit $100 bills circulating in the area.
At least two of those bills have ended up at Jason's Deli in the past months.
Restaurant manager Jarrod Guyer said an employee this week found a $100 bill under trays that appeared to have been left as a tip. Upon inspection, the employee noticed the bill was fake and alerted a manager.
Spring Hill State Bank, which Jason's Deli uses, recently had contacted the restaurant to alert staff that fake bills were circulating and had appeared at the bank.
Guyer said he then spoke to his employees about how to handle large bills — managerial approval is required, and a counterfeit detection pen is used.
The employee who found the bill was stunned to find it since "we just talked about it, so they were like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe it happened,' " Guyer said.
The last time time a fake $100 bill was found at Jason's Deli was in November, when it was used by a customer and sent in the bank deposit, Guyer said.
Dixie Walker, teller supervisor at the Hollybrook Drive branch of Spring Hill State Bank, said she's been calling local businesses to inform them about the circulation of fake bills.
"Whenever we have things that are kind of a trend here, we let our local companies know — especially those that are bringing in larger amounts of cash," Walker said.
Walker referred to the counterfeit bills as "movie money" and said they look similar to real money but can be distinguished by small details.
At the top of the bill, where "The United State of America" normally would be printed, it is replaced with, "For motion picture use only." On the back of the bill where text that says "In God We Trust" should be, it instead has, "In copy bill we trust."
"It looks real enough, but when you look at it really close, you can tell that it's not real," Walker said.
Walker said her bank has caught a few fake $100 bills recently — one that was given to a hotel and another to a car dealership.
The use of a fake bill doesn't always have to be nefarious, she added. Oftentimes, people who receive a counterfeit bill end up passing it on to someone else without realizing it is fake.
Jason's Deli gave the most recent counterfeit $100 to the bank, which will turn it over to the Secret Service, which is standard procedure, she said.
Walker added it's important to know what real money feels like.
"When you feel the movie money bill, it feels more like paper, and a real bill does not," she said. "It's kind of heavier, kind of like a linen-type material."
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department has not received any recent reports of fake currency.