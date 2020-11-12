Adam Smith isn’t a veteran, nor does he come from a military family, but on Veterans Day he chose to honor local service members by offering free haircuts.
Smith is the owner and operator of Smith’s Professional Hair Designs in Longview. Though the shop normally operates by appointment only, he set aside a few hours Wednesday specifically for veterans to receive a free walk-in haircut.
“I’m giving back to the the ones that gave everything to us,” Smith said.
Scott Simpson, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was deployed to Desert Storm and Desert Shield, took Smith up on his offer after a friend showed him Smith’s post on Facebook offering free haircuts.
“It gives me chills that somebody cares enough to use their time to give back to the men and women that served their country,” Simpson said after his time in the barber chair.
Smith said this was a time for veterans to make new friends, be honored and feel cherished, and it was his way of letting them know that they are cared about.
“They are still important, though their time serving us may be done,” he said. “I am a Christian, and a Christian should be a servant, and who better to serve than those who spent their life serving for us?“