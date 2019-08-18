The agenda is set for a Longview municipal board to decide whether to approve digital billboard signs that could lead to redevelopment of a former restaurant at the corner of West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
Members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment are set to meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
The agenda has only three requests from Lamar Cos., a Baton Rouge firm that wants variances to the city’s sign ordinance so that it can convert existing billboards into digital signs at three locations in Longview — 611 E. Marshall Ave., 472 E. Loop 281 and 1621 W. Loop 281.
Lamar has told two developers that, if it can have digitize the three signs, it would agree to take down a tri-billboard at the former Waffle Shoppe restaurant at 707 W. Marshall Ave.
John King Jr. with JBK Enterprises of Longview, and Grant Gary with The Woodmont Group of Fort Worth, have said they have a prospective tenant who has practically agreed to demolish the dilapidated Waffle Shoppe building and build a new Starbucks only if the tri-billboard is removed.
A public hearing will be conducted on each variance request before board members consider the requests.
According to the agenda, Lamar wants a variance to the city’s ordinances regarding changeable copy signs and billboard/off-premise signs.
Changeable copy signs are allowed only to advertise a commercial business at the same site or as a non-commercial sign, according to the city’s ordinance. Changeable copy signs must be a maximum 64 square feet with a maximum height of 20 feet.
Billboard/off-premise signs are prohibited in the city except in commercial and industrial zoning districts and only on a 2-to-1 removal/replacement basis, meaning that with the variances, Lamar would need to move the tri-billboard and three additional existing signs in order to digitize or erect three signs — effectively a 6-to-3 ratio.
Billboard can’t be located within 1,500 feet of any residential-zoned district, public park, public forest, public playground or scenic area, and they must have a minimum separation area of 3,000 feet from any other billboards.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment is a quasi-governmental panel of the city, meaning that its decision is final. If it rejects any or all of the requests, Lamar’s next step for appeal would be to a state district court.