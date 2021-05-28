The Longview Book Club is virtually hosting Longview High School graduate and Academy-Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey next week to talk about his book, “Greenlights.”
The meeting, via online teleconferencing platform Zoom, is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants must register in advance by going to us02web.zoom.us , according to an event posting on the Longview Book Club Facebook page.
Space is "extremely limited" for the virtual meeting, according to the post.
"Greenlights" was published in October 2020 and includes stories and insights from McConaughey's life in chronological order, according to Wikipedia. It has been described as a memoir, but McConaughey has called it an "approach book."
The book topped the New York Times bestsellers list in October and the USA Today bestselling list.
“I’ve been on this tour of this book now for coming on eight weeks, and I’m finding out that people are seeing my stories and are able to personalize them in their own lives or see similar circumstances they had in their own life,” he said. “Or, they go back (in the book) and get a lesson that maybe I’m sharing thoroughly, how I saw that event and that story I just told.”
Speaking in December to the Longview News-Journal, McConaughey said the name “Greenlights” is about dealing with the yellow (caution) and red (stop) lights that come up in light while waiting for everything to turn green.
“It’s a guide to catching more green lights in life. See, we don’t like the yellows and red lights as much as the green because they cost us time and pain and they get in the way, they stop our flow,” McConaughey said. “You know what? Those yellows and reds eventually turn green. It just depends on what we do with the yellows and reds while we are in them.”
McConaughey returned to his alma mater in 2019 to speak to the graduating class of Longview High School. The visit came after in 2018 the actor recorded a video on the streets of London to encourage the Longview Lobos football team before a state championship game against Beaumont Westbrook. The Lobos won, 35-34, capping off a perfect season, and McConaughey was on hand at the Capitol in Austin in March 2019 when the team was honored by the State Legislature.
Longview ISD trustees also in 2019 approved McConaughey's Just Keep Livin' after-school program for the high school. Just Keep Livin’ is a foundation and accompanying program founded by the actor and his wife, Camila, to encourage healthy eating, exercise and social development for high school students.
This story will be updated this afternoon with comments from the Longview Book Club.