Longview Boy Scout troop completes service projects around community
Boy Scouts from Troop 621 in Longview spent the weekend serving their community by performing good deed projects while at the same time raising funds to pay for activities.
In the past, the troop hosted a pancake meal to raise the money needed to cover their yearly expenses for things such as equipment upkeep and camping trips, but this year, troop committee chair Becky Peurifoy said the Scouts chose to participate in what they call a "30 Good Deed-a-thon."
“It's a great way to say 'thank you' to Longview," said Peurifoy, "and to show our boys that service is just around the corner — that all they have to do is look up and see how we can help around our community.”
The event is similar to a walk-a-thon, but instead of walking, the Scouts collected pledges from community members, businesses and organizations for the completion of 30 service projects ranging from serving a meal at the Jesus Burger ministry to spreading mulch on a playground at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Longview.
“We worked on having people sponsor us, from business sponsors to family and friends," said Scout Master Travis Lundy. "This will help pay for food for our monthly campouts, our yearly summer camp, and the high adventure camps around the nation for the older Scouts."
Lundy said the troop is Longview's largest, with more than 50 members. This weekend's projects fit with the Boy Scout slogan: "Do a Good Turn Daily."
Caleb Peurifoy along with Abram and Mateo Aguilar spent Saturday morning helping Denise Morris in the kitchen at Heartisans Marketplace. The young men helped fill a large order of 576 packages of Heartisans Good Stuff, a candy-coated popcorn product that nonprofit organization manufactures and sells for its job readiness program for unemployed women.
“It’s wonderful," Morris said of the boys' help. "We could not do our large orders without volunteers like this.”
“I think it's a good, fun opportunity to get our service hours," said Caleb Peurifoy, 13, as he filled and weighed bags of Good Stuff, "and to be able to get our grub fees and summer camps paid off.”
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
