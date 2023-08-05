ER Tax Preparation owners Ebony Lacy and Regina Jamerson held their second back-to-school giveaway Friday at the business on West Marshall Avenue.
Admin Assistant Tomesha Jamerson said previously that this past year’s giveaway was “bananas,” and so many people attended that supplies eventually ran out. This year, the business decided to offer registration for students to ensure those who wanted supplies would get them.
However, a limited supply of extras were available for families who didn’t register.
Jamerson previously said the increased cost of living and times being hard for many families was the reason why Lacy and Jamerson decided to hold the event again.
Uniforms, hair bows, hygiene bags and refreshments were provided in addition to the backpacks stuffed with school supplies such as binders, spiral notebooks, notebook paper, erasers, glue sticks, pens, pencils, sharpeners, rulers and school supply bags.