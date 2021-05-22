BOSS Crane and Rigging is preparing for an all-day cornhole tournament, crawfish boil and concert event today to raise funds for the Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.
The event will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 4836 W. Loop 281 in Longview. The bags will fly starting at 11 a.m. for the cornhole tournament.
The goal of the event is to raise money for the Christmas gift program and to honor first responders.
“Our core values at BOSS revolve around patriotism, God and serving others,” said April Barnard, BOSS Crane and Rigging marketing manager. “We’re big into backing the blue and giving back to our community.”
Barnard said supporting children in need ties in to the company’s values, leading it to select Blue Santa for the fundraiser.
The program helped provide Christmas gifts for about 150 children in 2020. Each year, first responders donate time and funds to make Blue Santa happen.
“Our first responders risk their lives every day to keep us safe, and this is our way of teaming up with local businesses to show them a little appreciation by supporting a charity close to their hearts,” BOSS Crane said in a statement.
The crawfish boil as well as live music, featuring Linda Shadix, April Smith and Wheelhouse, are planned 1 to 5 p.m.
“We’ll have bounce houses for the kids,” Barnard said. “All-you-can-eat crawfish or shrimp with the fixin’s.”
Turkey legs also will be available and ice cream is free to everyone, Barnard said.
“We’ll have lots of fun,” she said.
Longview police Officer of the Year Luke Altman also is set make an appearance in the Blue Santa suit.
The police department’s Blue Santa Program held a Shop with a Cop event this past Christmas, letting selected children in need throughout the community go on a $100 shopping spree. The children are referred by officers throughout the year.
The program’s goal every year is to serve 100 children, officials have said. The Blue Santa Program also works with the Elf Coalition.
Tickets for today’s fundraiser are $35 at the gate
For information or to register for the tournament, visit www.bosscrane.com/toss-like-a-boss/ .
Monetary donations are accepted year-round to support the Blue Santa program. Checks can be made out to Blue Santa Project, and all Blue Santa donations can be dropped off at the Longview Police Department.