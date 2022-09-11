A Longview business owner has been elected as national president of charitable nonprofit organization AMBUCS.
Carmela Davis, a CPA who also operates the seasonal Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, was sworn in as national president recently at the organization's 100th anniversary celebration in Birmingham, Alabama.
According to its website, AMBUCS is a nonprofit organization with a mission statement of: "Inspiring people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters, working in partnership with physical, occupational and speech therapists; by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships for therapists and many forms of community service."
Davis has been a charter member of Longview Too AMBUCS since it started in 1991, she said.
She has been traveling and visiting AMBUCS chapters since being elected president.
"It's pretty exciting," Davis said. "My biggest thing is to be the cheerleader and to be the leader for all the chapters across the United States and be their person to go to and direct them."
Davis said she has dreamed about serving in the role for many years but knew it was something that needed to wait until she had time to commit to it.
"It was one of those things I knew I had to get to the right time in my life where my children were graduated from college and just be at the right time," she said.
The role of national president requires a serious time commitment, according to Davis. For the president-elect position, she had to spend a year campaigning, after which she held the role for another year. Davis will be president until August 2023 after which she'll be past national president for a year.
"So it's a four-year commitment, so in doing so, I knew I had to have the right time to do it," Davis said.
Traveling is a big part of the job, and Davis said she wants to dedicate as much time as she can to visiting other chapters across the country. She ran unopposed and joked that the reason for that was because of her fierce determination to secure the role.
"Everybody was scared," Davis said with a laugh. "Seriously, a lot of people knew my dedication, so a lot of times there’s nobody that’ll run against each other, but it was a joke that they knew that I was really dedicated to it."
This past week, Davis had plans to visit two chapters in Pennsylvania, totaling four she would visit in the state.
On her way back to Texas on Friday, she planned to stop in Kentucky to visit a chapter there, she said. Her goal is to try to visit AMBUCS chapters every other week so that she can be home for a week and concentrate on her work, she said.
"It’s a little hard to put Christmas lights if I'm gone all the time," Davis said in reference her Carmela’s Magical Santa Land.
When she's home, Davis said she wants to spend a lot of time putting up lights at the display, especially on the weekends when she gets most of her work done. Davis' main goal as national president is to keep charter members motivated and train them and communicate with them as much as she can.
"You have different size chapters, and so you’ll have some chapters that may only have 10 members, and they think that, 'Oh, they’re no good because they’re not up there with the chapters that have 150 members," she said. "Well, they are. Because if they give one Amtryke away or if they build one ramp, that’s one more than zero. So a lot of it just needs to be encouraged because so many times they don’t feel like they deserve that, so that’s my biggest goal — to make them feel very, very much deserving of what they’re doing."
The role became even more important to Davis after she was injured in 2020 at the Santa Land. She ended up being wheelchair-bound for some time and has dealt with PTSD from the incident since. She said she wanted to take her experience and let others know about it.
"That experience really woke me up to say, 'Wow, I think God says I need to really really go to the top of the mountain and shout it out,' " Davis said.