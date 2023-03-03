Two downtown Longview landmarks are moving forward under new ownership for the first time in decades.
Gordon Woolley purchased what was the longtime home of Longview Masonic Lodge No. 404 at 436 Center St., as well as Hot Dog Express, just around the corner on East Marshall Avenue. The two businesses' lots connect.
"I just like downtown," Woolley said
Woolley is a longtime business owner who has offices downtown. He was at one time the owner of Woolley G's Bike and Fitness. While that business still bears his name, he no longer is the owner, but he does own the three Soapies Car Wash locations in Longview — including one on East Marshall Avenue near Hot Dog Express — and Pro-Motions.
Located now near Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Pro-Motions is a "marketing specialties" business that offers hats, shirts, cups, bags and more items that can be branded to promote businesses or events, for instance.
Woolley said he needed more room for Pro-Motions and plans to relocate it into the former Masonic Lodge building's bottom floor. The upper floor will become an events center.
Woolley purchased the Masonic Lodge after talking to his friend, Daryl Atkinson. The Longview attorney is a past master of the downtown Masonic Lodge and was president of the Longview Masonic Library and Museum at the time the building sold. That's the name of the entity that actually owned the building where the club met.
Atkinson said this week that the lodge's building was completed in 1948. The lodge was at one time the largest in East Texas in terms of membership, he said. That number has fallen now to about 100 to 150.
The lodge decided to sell its home as it faced the realities of an aging building that needed a lot of maintenance and work. High utility bills also were an issue. The Masons had been toying with the idea of selling the building for years.
"She's a grand old lady. We just love her," Atkinson said of the building, but he said the plans Woolley has for the building are "wonderful."
"She'll be able to live a fuller life."
Workers have been working in the building repainting, and Woolley said he's also redoing the bathrooms and remodeling the event hall on the upper floor. He plans for the building to host concerts and be available for other events.
Atkinson said Lodge 404 members are meeting in the Pine Tree Lodge's building for now, and the Longview Masonic Library and Museum is in talks with the Gregg County Historical Museum about possibly placing its collection in the museum.
Woolley said he learned that Hot Dog Express was for sale after purchasing the Masonic Lodge building. The Pine Tree graduate had eaten there over the years — he said the chili cheese dog is his favorite menu item. Previous Hot Dog Express owner Larry Bolton told him the restaurant was for sale.
"I said 'Sure.' I'm already here at Soapies, and I got the lodge. I looked over it and thought it was a great business. It's been here forever. I'm just trying to keep downtown thriving," Woolley said.
Hot Dog Express started as a Der Wienerschnitzel, which was a similar concept fast food restaurant.
Bolton came to East Texas from California in 1980 with this brother. They acquired the restaurant along with a location in Tyler and changed the business' name to Hot Dog Express. The Tyler location has since closed. Woolley said Bolton and his wife, Susan, will remain at the restaurant to help during the transition.
All the employees are staying, Woolley said, and the menu will remain the same. He is planning some building upgrades and changes to the busy drive-thru, which has a limited amount of line space before it hits East Marshall Avenue.