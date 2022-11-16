A local tax preparation service is using profits from a good business season to host its first annual Christmas toy drive.
ER Tax Preparation on Marshall Avenue in Longview is owned by Ebony Lacy and Regina Wobberton. Secretary Tomesha Jamerson said the duo decided to buy Christmas presents and hold a toy drive for the community after having a good year.
"God has blessed the company to thrive and be very successful so they wanted to give back and make sure that...each child has a nice toy and something to open up on Christmas," Jamerson said.
The toy drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Broughton Recreation Center and is open to children of all ages. Proof of income will not be required and the drive is open to residents of all counties, she said.
Toys will be limited to one per child but families will also be provided with stocking stuffers. Additionally, a picture with Santa Claus will be available for children, she said.
Gift cards will be passed out to older children and boys and girls will receive personalized gifts like wireless ear pods and gaming headsets for boys and lip glosses and nail polish for girls, Jamerson explained. A limited numbers of bikes will also be available.
Staff at the business is hoping for a large turnout and wants as many people to come as possible, she said. As Lacy and Wobberton are purchasing the gifts, donations are not being requested.
For more information call ER Tax Preparation's office at 430-625-7145.
Many Longview nonprofit organizations also have started seasonal assistance programs. Here’s how to help:
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s annual toy drive has begun and will continue to accept donations until Dec. 15.
Amelia Heatherly, director of development services at the mission, said the toy drive is its method of community outreach for children outside of the shelter. New, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at the administration building at 3123 W Marshall Ave.
Parents can make a pre-registration appointment to sign up their children for the drive at the shelter until Nov. 25, she said. Children up to the age of 17 are eligible for registry and parents must provide a birth certificate and social security card for each child.
According to Heatherly, the shelter served over 800 children in the Longview and Tyler area last year and is looking to surpass that and help 1,000 to 1,200 this year. Toys will be distributed at carnival event Dec. 17 for all registered children, she said.
For children that are a part of the shelter, a separate program called Ornaments of Hope is available. Those wanting to help can go to the shelter and pick a child to purchase a gift for from an Angel Tree.
For more information call the shelter at 903-759-8101 ext. 204.
Toys for Tots
Donation boxes for the Longview Toys for Tots program are at several businesses, including Walmart on Fourth Street and Loop 281, ALDI, Tower Honda, Big 5 Tire & Auto and the Longview News-Journal.
Toys for Tots Coordinator Jerry Crutch said the organization served roughly 400 to 500 children this past Christmas, and he hopes to see that number increase this year. The Longview Toys For Toys program also helps children in Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Camp counties, he added.
Crutch will begin collection the boxes Dec. 10 in order to bag and distribute the toys before Christmas, so any donations should be made before then, he said.
For information about donations, call Crutch at 337-501-2766 or email jcrutch363@aol.com or tj919oldschool@aol.com.
To donate online or for more information, go to longview-tx.toysfortots.org.
Havertys/Newgate Mission Angel Tree
Havertys Furniture and Newgate Mission are teaming up again to provide an Angel Tree for the community.
Jerry Gardner, a board member at Newgate Mission, started the Christmas Angel Tree program 31 years ago when he was a manager at Havertys Furniture.
This is the third year the tree will not have stockings with children’s names but instead will be decorated with business cards with the group’s website on it. People can then visit the website to view and adopt a child’s wish list and-or provide a monetary donation.
According to Gardner, the program was able to help out 486 children last year and has a goal of 500 this year.
Physical donations can be made at Havertys Furniture at 1101 W Loop 281 until Dec. 19.
To view/adopt a wish list, donate or for more information, go to www.hnangeltree.org.
Salvation Army
Salvation Army’s Angel Trees will be at its office on Cotton Street, the Longview Mall, McAlister's Deli, Slim Chickens, Peltier Kia Longview, Southside Bank and will hit Walmarts in Longview Nov. 28.
Captain Tamara Robb said a registry at walmart.com also allows people to view and order gifts that have been requested by children. The gifts are then shipped directly to the Salvation Army, where they are organized and later distributed.
Donations can be made until Dec. 12 and distribution day is set for Dec. 20, Robb said. The program serves children ages 12 and under and elder 65 and older.
For information on how to participate, call 903-215-8463.
Blue Santa - Shop with a Cop
The Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa program will return for the third year with its Shop with a Cop program.
Instead of toys, the department is again asking for monetary donations to purchase gift cards that will be used to shop for toys alongside the children receiving them. Cash and check donations will be accepted at the records window inside the Longview Police Department. Checks can be made out to the Blue Santa Project.
Sergeant Luke Altman said this year it is now accepting electronic payments through PayPal on its Facebook page. While donations are accepted year-round, the Shop with a Cop event is set for Dec. 5 and 6.
Last year around 350 children were assisted from the program but with the current economic downturn, Altman said it's projecting to help around 150 this year.
The department has invited employees of multiple entities to participate in the shopping day, including Gregg County, the Department of Public Safety, the Longview Fire Department, Tyler Police Department, local constables and more.
For information and the QR code PayPal donations visit tinyurl.com/longviewbluesanta.
Three events not open to the public but servicing members of the community include one at Buckner Children and Family Services, one through the Women's Center of East Texas and 80 Acre Market and another through Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson's office.
Buckner Children and Family Services
Buckner's annual Christmas Market is back and directly benefits families served through the organization through the Buckner Family Hope Center, Buckner Family Pathways and HOPES.
According to Shelly Smith, director of administration and operations for Buckner Longview, the market is an opportunity "for those participating in Bucker programs to shop for their family using Buckner Bucks that they earned throughout the year by attending empowerment classes, events, counseling, and family coaching."
New, unwrapped toys are needed for children ages 18 and under. Toys can purchased at a store or on Buckner's online wish list at
tinyurl.com/mryfx2n5. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 8 and distribution will take place Dec. 13 and 14 for client families.
To drop off gifts in person contact Reagan Maldonado at rmaldonado@buckner.org or call 903-241-2224 to schedule a date and time.
Stock the Sleigh
In conjunction with the 80 Acre Market, the Women’s Center of East Texas (WCET) is holding its annual holiday program, Stock the Sleigh. The program benefits children of WCET clients.
People can adopt a child by selecting an ornament from the Christmas tree set up at the 80 Acre Market and scanning the QR code.
Sheri Wayt, director of community engagement, said last year the program helped roughly 120 children. So far this year, 100 children are signed up for the program but Wayt added that any new clients between now and Christmas would not be turned away.
Donations can be dropped off at the 80 Acre Market at 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer Nov. 18 through 20 and Dec. 2 through 4. They can also be dropped off at the WCET at 1011 Wal St #101 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 through Dec. 3.
Tree of Angels
Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson is hosting a Tree of Angels ceremony on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:30 pm in the 188th Judicial District Courtroom.
The Tree of Angels ceremony honors surviving victims of violent crime and victims' families by making it possible for loved ones to bring an Angel to place on a special Christmas tree.
The office will have a Christmas tree that crime survivors’ families and friends may adorn with an ornament in memory of their loved ones.
For more information contact the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office at 903-236-8440 or visit pavc.org/events.html
Tyler
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots is currently accepting donations and has locations at Dollar General and Dollar Tree in Tyler.
For more information contact Donald Monn at 903-571-0789 or visit tinyurl.com/mvtknr29
Salvation Army
Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Broadway Square Mall, Walmart and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who – without this program– may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December and gift distribution will take place at The Salvation Army on 715 N Spring Ave in Tyler on Dec. 14 for seniors and Dec. 16 for children.
As with other Salvation Army's, people can purchase gifts for the Angel Tree through Registry for Good on Walmart's website.
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities call 903-592-4361 or visit the office 633 N Broadway.
Panther Angel Tree
The Bullard ISD annual Panther Angel Tree is back and ready to serve. Each year, families from the district provide Christmas for roughly 100 students in need.
Panther Angel tags are now available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the administration building lobby at 1426B S Houston St. in Bullard. Donations must be dropped off at the admin building by 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
For more information contact the Bullard ISD Administration Building at 903-894-6639.
Project Joy
Member churches of the Whitehouse Ministerial Alliance are again partnering with Whitehouse ISD schools and city departments to spread a little Christmas joy.
Project Joy provides food and toys for families facing financial hardship and there are several ways to participate.
People can make a donation through the Whitehouse United Methodist Church either online or as a check. Cans of soup can be donated at the church at 405 W Main St. in Whitehouse at the Welcome Center.
Food and gifts will be distributed on Dec. 12 at Whitehouse First Assembly.
For more information call 903-202-7181 or visit tinyurl.com/bddk7ahw