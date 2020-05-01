Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will be partly back in business today, and the Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen in Longview is ready — with precautions in hand.
As mandated by the governor’s order to restart the economy in phases, restaurants may welcome dine-in customers again, but at 25% capacity.
“We have 3,500 square feet,” Rudy Kiapeta said of Tuscan Pig’s South High Street location. “We can seat 25 guests, so it’s plenty of spread out space.”
He’ll be seating guests at every other table and providing the required hand sanitizer — he shopped local and bought it from Louis Morgan No. 4 — to guests as they enter the restaurant. Servers will be in masks.
“I think it’s going to be great,” he said, adding that the restaurant will be open for dine-in dinner service from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Pickup and delivery services will continue to be available during those times.
His customers appeared to have welcomed the news, too, based on response to his Facebook post earlier this week announcing his dining room’s re-opening.
“After we posted, we got 15 reservations within 20 minutes,” he said. “As long as you spread them out on time and seating capacity, they’re fine.”
Kiapeta said the five servers and table bussers he’d had to lay off when the restaurant was forced to close were eager to get back to work.
“Every one of my employees who had filed for unemployment hadn’t gotten a dime,” he said.
Pinecrest Country Club also announced to its members that the dining room is reopening today at the required reduced capacity.
Not every business covered by the governor’s new order, though, will open their doors today.
The Gilmer Road and Fourth Street Chick-fil-A locations announced on Facebook that their dining rooms would not open today, saying, “We will be taking additional time and measures before reopening our dining rooms to our guests.”
Longview Mall is preparing to open Monday, although the company said individual tenants’ opening dates might vary. Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Before we shut down, we were already on a very strict sanitizing program that involved hitting all the high touch point areas every hour,” said Jimmy Salas, the mall’s interim general manager.
More cleaning is planned before Monday, and he said the mall is taking additional steps to ensure guests are presented a safe environment, including increasing the number of housekeeping staff members, placing additional hand sanitizing centers throughout the mall, adjusting or eliminating seating areas to ensure social distancing, closing play areas and removing or blocking access to vending machines.
Steps to force social distancing also are being taken in the bathrooms. Every other urinal in the men’s bathrooms, for instance, will be closed off.
“All of our staff and employees will be wearing masks at all time when they are at work,” Salas said, and employee temperature checks also will be performed.
Tenants also have been given a lengthy set of guidelines requiring them to have in place some sort of program to check employees’ temperatures and to post signs indicating each store’s maximum occupancy based on the limitations in the governor’s order.
Salas said the mall is “excited and honored” the governor called on malls and retailers to be the “welcome wagon” to re-opening businesses.
“We also feel it’s a responsibility that we have to take seriously,” he said, or Phase II of restarting the state’s economy will be a long way away.
As essential businesses, banks had continued to operate during shelter-in-place orders, but had largely restricted lobby access and encouraged customers to use drive-through service as well as online and mobile banking.
Texas Bank and Trust plans to continue operating that way for now, said Karen Partee, the bank’s chief marketing officer.
“In terms of bringing back more access to our lobby, we’re outlining those plans now,” she said. “We want to do it in a way that ensures the ongoing health and safety of our customers.”
East Texas Professional Credit Union, though, plans to open its branch lobbies today, but with restrictions.
“Everything’s organized to create a social distancing pattern, so it will limit the number of members allowed to use the lobby at any given time,” said Janice Crews, marketing director at the credit union. The financial institution also is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to clean surfaces throughout the day, with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available to employees.
Employees also are washing their hands after handling cash and “repeatedly throughout the day.” Debit and ATM card use is encouraged to avoid handling cash, she said.
As an essential business, Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview had previously announced steps to prevent its employees from contracting or spreading coronavirus, including restricting employees travel, allowing some employees to work from home and rotating work schedules to prevent as much exposure as possible.
“With states like Texas beginning to loosen restrictions and working to reopen the economy, Eastman is working on re-entry plans for our non-operations team members. We believe a careful and phased approach is appropriate, and we will provide guidelines, processes and precise timelines to our teams when the time is right. We will do so in a consistent way considering local conditions and government guidance,” Brade Belote, a company spokesman, said in an email.
”Eastman products are being used around the world to help fight COVID-19 and it’s important that we keep our team members healthy,” he continued. “We have taken several measures at all our sites to ensure we keep our manufacturing teams safe and our priority remains the health and wellbeing of all our employees and the communities in which we operate. We encourage our employees and community members to continue to practice social distancing, refraining from traveling away from the area in which they live, limiting errands to critical items and considering pick-up or delivery services, practicing good hygiene and reporting symptoms immediately. We must continue to be diligent to keep the spread of the virus to an absolute minimum as we begin to see areas reopen.”