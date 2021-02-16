Customers came by car and by foot to Hometown Hardware on Tuesday in Longview to buy shovels, tarps, bird seed, PVC pipe and other items to weather the snowstorm.
“I opened today because I want to help my customers, but I also want to make sure my employees get home safely, so we may close early,” store Manager Marie Vale said. “(On Wednesday), if we get the sleet that is forecast to come in and the roads are bad, we may have to stay closed for safety.”
Hometown Hardware was one of few local businesses that opened Tuesday. Most locally owned stores have closed, and many owners said they anticipate being shut for the remainder of the week as more sleet and snow is forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
The snow-related closures come on the heels of a year that has seen local businesses shuttered or facing restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would love to be troopers and try to open, but for everybody’s safety, we just have to go with the flow — or go with the snow — right now and stay shut down until the roads are safe,” Lacy Barron said of her family’s store, Barron’s, and its adjoining restaurant, Café Barron’s.
Even if the store and restaurant wanted to open, Barron said road conditions have made it so that delivery trucks cannot reach local stores to deliver items for shelves and food supplies for restaurants.
That’s the same situation other businesses, including Hometown Hardware and Skinner’s Grocery and Market, are facing. Vale said her warehouse is closed as drivers can’t safely reach the facility.
Brant Brantley, owner of Skinner’s Grocery and Market in Longview, said his main truck comes from Oklahoma City. Due to the icy road conditions, he also isn’t sure when his next delivery will arrive.
The shelves at Skinner’s were nearly wiped out this past weekend as East Texans stocked up on food and supplies.
While he isn’t sure when his store will be able to reopen, Brantley said his primary concern is for his staff and their safety. Skinner’s has about 30 employees, and Brantley said most of his employees can’t get out of their driveways, and some are without power.
The store and its staff, like many other in town, are feeling the economic impact of the sudden closures.
“I feel for my employees right now. Hopefully we can do something to ease the economic burden,” Brantley said. “Our business is just like every other business in town right now. We’re all in the same boat, and we’ll get through it together.”
Barron said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Barron’s toward an online audience, and she intends to spend the next few days updating the store’s website with more items that customers can find online.
The pandemic also pushed Louis Morgan No. 4 to offer curbside and delivery service for its customers. Co-owner and pharmacist Shawn Sams said the store on Johnston Street is working at a limited capacity to take care of the nursing homes and assisted living facilities it serves.
“We do have a small crew,” he said. “We’re trying to get any kind of antibiotics that need to be sent out taken care of quickly today. We’re offering a two-hour period people can get curbside service.”
That service was available from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be available Wednesday as well. Sams said customers should not use the service unless it is absolutely necessary for such items as over-the-counter medications or prescriptions.
“We already have curbside phone numbers; they’re cell phone lines and anybody in the pharmacy will answer and we’ll walk it out to their car,” Sams said. “We’ll take care of it, even if we don’t collect payment today. We’ll get them their medicine and take care of it later.”
Typically, Louis Morgan No. 4 has a delivery service, but it is not being used because of the snow-covered roads. However, Sams owns a vehicle with four-wheel drive and he did make some deliveries himself. He said customers can call him for emergencies at (903) 931-2317.
“We’re there for (the customers); we’re heavily involved in the community and we want to make sure people are able to get their prescriptions,” he said. “I’ll do everything I can do in my power to get people their medicine.”
While many longstanding local businesses closed or continued to adapt during the snowstorm, one soon-to-be local business was forced to delay its opening.
Mark Pritchard, owner of Windows Depot, planned to launch his business this week at the Home and Design Show in Longview. However, the weekend show experienced low attendance because of the weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Following that, Pritchard had intended to launch a print ad campaign, but that also has been delayed because of weather.
“Not only did the home show not go well, but our print marketing is being held up,” Pritchard said. “So we may get started a couple of weeks later than we intended to.”
He said he plans to wait for the weather to pass.
“The people we talked to at the home show, they were wanting quotes but didn’t want to set up appointments because of the weather, so this throws us to the next week,” he said. “It really put us behind and took a wind out of the sails.”