With the state’s sales tax holiday just around the corner, local businesses are hoping this weekend will bring a much needed boost in sales.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses,” the state comptroller’s office said in a press release.
Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 will be sold without sales tax.
“We generally get a lot of our parents in on tax-free weekend and we’ll have an extra special sale,” The Magic Closet Manager Mallory Villafuerte said. “It’s one of our bigger sales of the year.”
The Magic Closet is a consignment shop located at 3104 Gilmer Rd. in Longview. The shop will be running a 20% off sale throughout the sales tax-free weekend.
“We’re hoping this weekend will get us more business and other small businesses more business,” Villafuerte said.
Lacy Barron of Barron’s at Oak Forest Plaza s{/span}aid the shop just received new clothing and shoes for the fall. The shop will also have “huge sale rack.”
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“This weekend would be a great opportunity to take advantage of our new arrivals,” Barron said. “We always love meeting new faces at Barron’s and tax free weekend is the perfect time to grab lunch at Cafe Barron’s then shop with friends after.” {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Though Barron’s might not be the first shop people think of for tax-free weekend, Barron said, she wanted to encourage shoppers to shop local through the weekend. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“Our community of family owned businesses have been ‘pulling out all the stops’ over the past few months; you might stumble across something unique and unexpected,” Barron said {/span}
Racquet & Jog Head Manager Josh Sparks said the tax-free weekend can be hit or miss for the shop. The shop is located at 1419 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
“Some years it’s big, others not so much,” Sparks said. “We expect a boost this weekend based on the trend.”
The Magic Closet reopened in early May after closing in March and April due to coronavirus concerns.
“A lot of customers in today said they’re not going out this weekend,” Villafuerte said, noting the store has been around for about 28 years. “I’m thinking this year might be a little smaller with the virus.”
The annual tax-free weekend, Friday through Sunday, might look a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
The Magic Closet and Racquet & Jog will have outdoor displays to help promote more social distancing for shoppers. Sparks said the employees are measuring to make sure racks and tables are 6 feet apart.
“We do what we can,” Sparks said. “We’ll have a lot of stuff outside and we’re starting marking down items.”
Longview Mall will have extended shopping hours through the weekend. The mall will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The tax-free weekend applies to qualifying items sold at Texas stores as well as online or catalog sellers doing business in Texas.
More information about the sales tax holiday can be found at comptroller.texas.gov.