While some Longview small business leaders said Friday they feel “relief” that they will be able to resume 100% capacity next week, others said they will keep capacity limitations, social distancing and face masks in place for the safety of their staff and customers.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that he will end his face mask order and businesses will be able to open at full capacity Wednesday.
Restaurant owners of Divine Catering on Mobberly Avenue, Unc’s BBQ and Fat Boyzzz said they will not increase dine-in capacity, while other restaurants, such as Nanny Goat’s Cafe and Feed Bin, will resume full operations next week. Meanwhile, gyms, banks and retail stores also reported a variety of ways they intend to respond to the mandate being lifted.
Texas Bank & Trust has chosen to continue following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Karen Partee, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the bank.
“All current safety protocols the bank has in place will remain in effect, including the wearing of masks in our lobbies as well as social distancing practices,” she said.
At the retail store and pharmacy Louis Morgan Drug No. 4, customers will be allowed in without a face mask as long as they have a temperature screening at the door, said Shawn Sams, co-owner and pharmacist.
“Employees will still be wearing face masks moving forward until we feel like the situation is under better control,” he said. “We don’t want to have a spike though, and we are encouraging customers to continue to wear a mask. We have signs suggesting that, and we will continue to leave those up.”
While Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 wasn’t affected much by capacity restrictions, many restaurants felt the impact of reduced customer seating. However, several business owners said they still will not increase capacity out of concern for customer safety.
“I don’t agree with the mandate being lifted. As much as I need the business, I want everybody to be safe,” said Dwayne Alexander, owner of Fat Boyzzz in Longview. “It’s not about the money. For me, it’s about the safety.”
Alexander intends to continue operating at his current capacity with tables spaced out. He said customers will not have to wear face masks when entering the building, though customers already take masks off to eat food. Staff, however, will continue to wear face masks, he said.
“We’re going to keep our tables distanced, especially because people aren’t wearing masks. I have a lot of elderly customers, especially on Sundays, and I just don’t think it would be safe to go to 100% capacity,” he said.
The family-owned Divine Catering reported it will not increase capacity and will ask customers to continue to wear face masks until seated.
Meanwhile, Unc’s BBQ has been closed to dine-in since the pandemic began and has been operating as a drive-thru. Owner Tina Stauts said Unc’s will continue with its drive-thru operations.
“To me, there’s still too much going around right now, and we won’t be opening up for dine-in,” she said.
Though the past year has been tough for the small business, Stauts said Unc’s is making it thanks to a loyal base of fans who continue to patronize the establishment as a drive-thru for its barbecue.
At Parke Way Family Fitness Center, Fitness Director Kelli Chamberlain said it will continue to have safety and social distancing measures in place.
“We are lucky to have a very large facility. We have three different group fitness rooms, three weight rooms. It is large enough that we feel we are able to spread people out and still serve our members,” she said.
When the pandemic began in the spring, Parke Way implemented safety measures that included having people wipe down equipment when it is used, marking floors in the group fitness rooms so that people are 6 feet apart, and asking people to use every other piece of cardio equipment unless they are in the same family.
People at the gym are not required to wear a face mask while exercising, though Chamberlain noted that some people choose to wear one if they are doing light exercise. Some people also choose to socialize in small groups after they finish exercising, and some do wear face masks while gathering.
“We are going to continue with everything we have been doing,” she said.