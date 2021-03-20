Children at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Longview spent spring break week focused on learning.
“The club’s spring break camp is geared toward keeping the kids engaged during the holiday and to help combat the backward, learning slide many are worried about” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said club CEO Chad Patterson.
Between 20 and 40 children at the club focused this week on daily, academic enrichment activities such as art and crafts, recreation and homework completion as well as more structured reading assignments and computer lab projects.
Patterson said the program benefits the children not only academically but mentally by allowing them “to just be together in a safe and loving environment.”
He said the program shares the same goals as the club’s all-day enrichment program over the summer.