A parade planned to celebrate Longview’s 150th anniversary has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Monday.
The city’s Sesquicentennial Parade was originally scheduled for April 18, 2020, and was rescheduled to fall of 2020 before being changed again to April 17, 2021.
“While the number of COVID-19 cases in our community appears to be on the decline, it is still a real threat and makes having a parade very difficult,” the city said in a news release.
All parade participants will be contacted soon about a refund of their registration fees, according to the city.
The city of Longview had planned a variety of events in 2020 to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary. Events started in February 2020 with a ball hosted by Junior League of Longview that drew between 1,200 and 1,300 attendees, including Gov. Greg Abbott.
By March, as more events were planned to take place, the COVID-19 pandemic reached Longview forcing most events in the city's celebration to be postponed or canceled altogether.
The parade marks the first of the delayed 150th events in 2021 that has been canceled.
However, there continue to be other ways to commemorate the city’s 150th anniversary. Longview Main Street and One Hundred Acres of Heritage, a nonprofit organization that assists the city’s Main Street program, are selling commemorative street banners and limited edition 150th anniversary screen prints.
For information purchasing either item or for other Downtown Longview activities, contact Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien at (903) 331-1469.