Independence Day will pass quietly in Longview, as concerns about the new coronavirus and cost of the fireworks show led the city to cancel its annual celebration.
It will be the first time in 15 years that Longview has not come together to mark the Fourth of July with a communitywide event.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced during Thursday’s Longview City Council meeting that this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration has been canceled. The celebration is the latest among a host of events that have been sidelined by concerns that large gatherings could help spread the novel coronavirus.
“This disease has affected us all. For some of us, it has been small inconveniences,” Mack said, but for other Longview residents, it’s been a tragedy that has taken everything. Six Longview residents have died of COVID-19, and close to 200 have tested positive for the illness.
“As we move forward and continue to open up, it’s vital we do so thoughtfully and intentionally to ensure the sacrifices we make and continue to make matter,” Mack said.
“Caution and concern” for the community’s health — and the event’s cost — led to the decision to the cancel the entire event, he said.
American country music star Mark Chesnutt had been selected to headline the concert traditionally held as part of the Fourth of July Fireworks & Freedom Celebration, with Jon Stork opening for Chesnutt.
Outdoor carnival activities and other events at the Longview Exhibit Building were planned to precede the concert and fireworks shows. Mack said all of those events are canceled, with the exception of a couple of events that will go online — a talent show hosted by Longview Partners in Prevention and a patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
Longview’s Independence Day celebration is a decades-old tradition. The city had been without one for several years when the Heartland Celebration organized in about 1990 and then hosted annual events that included parades, patriotic speeches and a fireworks show. The Heartland Celebration hosted its last event in 2003.
In 2004, no organized event was held inside the city, with people attending shows outside Longview. The League of Business Owners picked up the torch starting in 2005, until Ambucs Too took over in 2010. The city of Longview has organized the fireworks show since 2013.
“It’s one of my absolute favorite events in Longview,” Mack said.
However, he said Longview’s $165 million budget already has taken a $5 million hit in lost sales tax revenues as a result of the effects of COVID-19 precautions that began in March in Gregg County. Shelter-in-place orders from the governor followed and meant many businesses were closed statewide for weeks, with similar actions being taken across the country.
“With all that COVID-19 has brought to our world, we had to look at every single line item in our budget,” Mack said.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the entire event usually carries a price tag of about $80,000 to $90,000, including the concert, daytime festival, staff costs and the fireworks show. The fireworks show alone costs about $30,000.
Considering sponsorships already secured for the fireworks show, the city still would have had to pay about $19,000 for the fireworks show alone, Hara said.
“I feel, personally, this is not something we can justify in our budget at this time,” Mack said, but he said the city hopes to bring the event back “bigger and better” in 2021.
Hara said the city is in the process of working with the planned performers to possibly roll the concert to next year. Staff members of the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau also are contacting the sponsors who already had committed to support the event about what they want to do with the money they had donated.
“Now is the time, especially even though we can’t get together physically, we need to come together in spirit to support one another and support our city,” Mack said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to name District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade as mayor pro tem for the next year.