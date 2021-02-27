Andy Mack will continue as Longview’s mayor for a final three-year term after he drew no opponents for the May election.
The Longview City Council voted unanimously this week to cancel the mayoral election as a result. There will, however, still be a city election May 1, as the race for the District 1 council seat drew three candidates to replace Ed Moore, who is not seeking another term. The District 2 race has two candidates.
Council members congratulated Mack on his reelection.
“Mr. Mayor, it’s been great working with you for the last six years,” said District 5 Councilman David Wright, adding he’s looking forward to another three years of working with Mack.
A drawing was held Thursday to determine the order that names for the Districts 1 and 2 candidates will appear on the ballots. City Secretary Angie Shepard said ballot order will be: For District 1 — John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, and Jeremiah Hunter; and for District 2, incumbent Councilwoman Nona Snoddy and Marisa R. Ward.
In other action Wednesday, the City Council:
Authorized the city to apply for and accept a grant of up to $92,000 from the 2021 State Homeland Security Program to purchase collapse/stabilization equipment for the fire department;
Awarded a contract to Westech Engineering of Salt Lake City, Utah, for $230,862 for the construction of the Grace Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant trickling filter No. 1 mechanism replacement; and
Authorized final payment in the amount of $35,800 to Casey Slone Construction of Marshall for Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Phase II work.
Council members were full of praise Wednesday for how city employees responded to the recent winter storm.
“I just wanted to compliment and give thanks to the public works division for their efforts last week,” Moore said. “They went above and beyond the call of duty.”
Snoddy added her praise as well, thanking city staff members for their “committed effort.”
“Job well done,” she said.
And Mack thanked the overall community for the way it pulled together, as well as city employees, saying the city “emerged victorious.”