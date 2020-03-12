At least six events planned in the city of Longview this month have been canceled, Mayor Andy Mack announced Thursday.
The cancellations were made out of an abundance of caution to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Longview, he said.
"The primary goal of city government is public safety, and this is a public safety crisis, so we have to approach this in a way that is prudent," Mack said.
Grassroots at The Green, the Longview 150 Transportation Show, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle's town meeting, a pep rally to promote this year's census count, the yearly Strut Your Mutt fundraiser and the Chautauqua Festival all were canceled, the mayor announced.
"I know this is an inconvenience, and I’m sorry and I apologize for it," he said, "but the inconvenience is not to be overshadowed by the swiftness of this disease that could be spreading through our community."
City staff also is in discussions with organizations that previously had scheduled events at city parks and facilities, though Mack said the decision Thursday doesn't impact events hosted by other organizations.
Staff will notify the public of events that have been tentatively rescheduled once new dates have been confirmed, he said, and the city will continue to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, all city facilities remain open to the public for now and municipal staff is continuing normal operations.
Mack asked that residents consider conducting business online or by phone rather than going to a city facility whenever possible, noting that the city offers many online services through its website, longviewtexas.gov .
The address, which he made as part of a public safety update during the regular Longview City Council meeting, comes three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
The male patient's identity, age and residence location within the county haven't been revealed, but that hasn't stopped people from asking questions.
"This individual is at home, recovering and doing well," Mack addressed the council chambers, "and what I need you to understand is that I’ve been flooded — and I mean flooded — with questions about this individual, and you have to understand: there are things I cannot divulge. ... I’m not the patient’s physician, so I don’t know any more than you know other than the patient traveled outside of Longview, contracted this and came back to Longview."
There have been 1,215 total cases of the disease — and 36 deaths — in the U.S. reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Jan. 21, according to the agency Thursday night. Twenty-three of those cases have been reported in Texas.
An epidemiologist has contacted the people who came into contact with the Gregg County patient and have quarantined those people "necessary to be quarantined and tested those who need to be tested," Mack said.
The mayor went on to say, "We want to try to be as transparent as we can with the citizens and realize that we will give the information that we can, as we can."
Local public safety workers and hospitals have been overrun by people who are sneezing and coughing and believe they have COVID-19, Mack said. He asked that residents "use some judgment before you bombard our public safety individuals with things that are not relevant at this point in time."
He also noted that comparing COVID-19 to influenza isn't a true comparison because safeguards are in place for influenza, including antivirals and the prescription medication Tamiflu. No vaccine or specific treatment exists yet for COVID-19.
Mack listed off recommendations for people to follow to prevent spread of the disease:
- People who are sick should stay home except to get medical care;
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth;
- Avoid contact with people who are sick;
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue into the trash;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
"Longview, this will not be the worst thing that ever happens to us," he said. "Let's buckle up. Let's band together. Let's do what we know is right for our citizens, and let's whip this thing, because the last thing we want to see in our community is something that spreads that we can't control."