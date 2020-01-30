As a parent who homeschools, Christina Kernes says she finds it difficult to know when there are educational and career learning activities for her three sons. They were among about 1,850 students who attended Thursday's annual Career Expo at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
"It’s pretty interesting seeing a lot of opportunities and careers," said 15-year-old Erick Torres, who is Kernes' oldest son.
Greater Longview Organization for Business and Education and the Longview Economic Development Corp. held the two-day event that began Wednesday, said LEDCO Business Retention and Expansion Director Kelly Overby.
Along with homeschooled students, busloads of high school juniors arrived from 11 area school districts — Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Leverett's Chapel, White Oak, Sabine, Gilmer, Gladewater, Harleton and Tatum.
"It’s most of the (high school) junior students in the local area," Overby said, "and then we have 53 presenters or employers here representing all different types of careers so that they can tell the students the career pathways or different careers at their company or the types of programs that are offered at Kilgore College, LeTourneau Univesity and Texas State Technical College as well as the Army, Navy (and) Marines."
Bradley Kranzman, operation director at the East Texas Regional Airport, was among the presenters promoting jobs in aviation.
"What we usually tell (students) is it’s not just pilots or flight attendants. It’s more than that," Kranzman said in describing aviation administration, mechanics and other careers. "It’s a bigger picture ... that we’re trying to imprint on the students."
Kernes and her sons — Erick, 14-year-old Adam Torres and 12-year-old Odin Torres — spoke with a vector control industry representative right after walking through Maude Cobb's doors.
Adam said they learned about the classes and tests needed to become a specialist in mosquito and pest control, "and I thought that was pretty interesting."
Kernes appreciated the one-on-one time her sons' received about potential career paths.
"I think it’s great that they put in the time to be able to give back to the community as far as the students to be able to share their knowledge about the field that they’re in," Kernes said, "so that’s wonderful especially for us homeschoolers who usually don’t get that because it’s usually put out to schools, so we have to look anywhere we can to find resources. And something like this where it’s all together, it’s very awesome."